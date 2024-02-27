Massive Pokémon Day sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — here's 11 deals I'd buy

Pokémon Day is finally here. Today is the perfect time to save on Pokémon games, trading cards and merchandise, as a bunch of retailers are holding sales to celebrate the occasion.

If you still haven't picked up the latest Pokémon games, Pokémon Violet is $49 at Walmart (as is Pokémon Scarlet.) It's on sale for $10 off. You can also grab Pokémon Shining Pearl for $39 at Amazon ($20 off.)

Plus, this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra-Premium Collection box is $89 at Walmart. It contains 16 booster packs of trading cards, a play mat, deck box, coins, dice and a metal collectible card. The mythical Pokémon Mew is featured front and center on all this special gear. It's on sale for $40 off.

Pokémon Day deals — Video games

Pokémon Violet: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you've been holding off on trying out Game Freak's take on open-world Pokémon, it just dropped in price. Travel to the sprawling new region of Paldea in Pokémon Violet to battle gym leaders, uncover new Pokémon and, of course, catch 'em all. Pokémon Scarlet is also on sale at Amazon, down from $59 to $49.

Detective Pikachu Returns: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Detective Pikachu Returns is a light-hearted adventure game where you'll solve puzzles and make deductions alongside Pokémon's greatest detective. It's a great one to get if you loved the Detective Pikachu movie that released in 2019, although it does follow a slightly different version of events. Add it to your cart to see this discount.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

This take on the classic monster-hunting formula throws you back in time to find one of the most elusive Pokémon while also braving a wilder version of a familiar world. This one is a little different from the Pokémon games you're used to, but it's definitely a good thing.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want a more traditional Pokémon game, then this remake of Pokémon Pearl is the one to go for. You know the story, start off in a quaint little village, acquire a starter Pokémon and battle your way up to becoming league champion.

New Pokémon Snap: was $59 now $40 @ Walmart

Tired of catching Pokémon? Why not take pictures of them instead? In this game you'll need to explore beautifully detailed environments and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats. This isn't the longest Pokémon game you can buy, but there is decent replay value here if you want to strive to get the best possible shots of each creature.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remake of the GBA and DS games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red/Blue Rescue Team. You'll explore procedurally generated dungeons filled with traps, loot, and, of course, Pokémon. You can also recruit your favorite characters and experience a deep, lengthy story. If you want a Pokémon game with beautiful visuals and plenty of content, this is a good one to go for.

Pokémon Day deals — Merchandise

Pokémon Sleeping Pikachu Plush: was $34 now $29 @ Walmart

Snuggle up with this sleepy Pikachu plush. Measuring 18-inches, it's made with super-soft material and is a perfect addition to anyone's Pokémon collection.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra-Premium Collection: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

Score this huge Pokémon Trading Card Game collector's box for $40 off at Walmart. It contains 16 booster packs of cards, as well as a deck box, play mat, coins, dice, and collectible metal card featuring the mythical Pokémon Mew.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Pokémon Combined Powers Premium Collection: was $59 now $42 @ Walmart

Score this Pokémon Trading Card Game Combined Powers Premium Collection for $18 off at Walmart. It contains 11 Pokémon TCG booster packs and foil cards featuring Lugia ex, Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex and Mr. Mime. You also get an oversize Lugia ex card so you can admire this legendary Pokémon artwork in all its glory.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

Jazwares Pokémon Charizard Statue: was $54 now $39 @ Best Buy

This awesome Jazwares Pokemon Select Charizard Deluxe Collector's Statue is currently on sale for $15 off at Best Buy. Standing 13-inches tall, this statue also lights up at the touch of a button with a flickering, realistic fire effect.