Last chance! 15 Nintendo Switch holiday game deals I’d buy from $17 at Amazon, Walmart and more

Now’s your last chance to shop Nintendo Switch deals ahead of the holidays! If you’ve already scored a console and are looking for some of the best Nintendo Switch games to fill out your library, there’s plenty of choice here. Or, if you need a last-minute gift, some retailers will offer next-day delivery or in-store pickup.

Right now you can get Sonic Mania for $17 at Walmart. If you played the original 2D Sonic games, you’ll want to pick up this one as it’s a nostalgia-fueled return to form and one of the best Sonic games released in recent years. Or, if you want a super-addictive roguelike that’ll keep you coming back well into the new year, you can grab Cult of the Lamb for $19 at Amazon.

If you're more of a PS5 gamer, see the best deals in the PlayStation store too.

Sonic Mania: was $19 now $17 at Walmart Love the classics? You'll want to grab Sonic Mania. It's a fantastic return to form for the Sonic series that's nostalgic yet new. There are also a ton of Easter eggs for long-time Sonic fans to spot.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $34 at Walmart Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59 now $35 at Walmart The classic platformer Epic Mickey has been given a new coat of paint in this remastering. You play as the iconic mascot and explore a Wasteland full of twisted settings and forgotten characters. Mickey's also learned a few new moves including a ground pound and the ability to sprint. Epic Mickey has never looked or played better than in Rebrushed.

Lego Horizon Adventures: was $59 now $39 at Amazon This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Released in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made. Easy to jump into but hard to master with Mario's new set of platforming moves, there's hours of fun to be had exploring a host of new worlds and finding all of their secrets. Plus, who wouldn't want to play as a T-Rex with an iconic moustache? Now, you can do just that with a $20 price cut.

Pokémon Scarlet: was $59 now $41 at Woot! The latest releases in the well-loved franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet let you experience the all new Paldea region. You can play the game solo or team up with up to four friends to explore the open world and battle together.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $42 at Woot! Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Mario & Luigi Brothership: was $59 now $49 at Woot! Mario & Luigi: Brothership follows Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island, blending RPG combat, puzzles, and exploration across themed islands. Players team up with quirky characters, using Bros. Moves and Attacks that combine nostalgia with modern mechanics and charming humor.