PlayStation launches final sale of the year with PS5 games from $3 — here’s the 15 deals I’d buy

PlayStation Store just launched its massive Holiday Sale, and it was worth the wait. I track gaming sales every day and this is among the most impressive collection of PS5 game deals I’ve seen in 2024. Loads of the best PS5 games have dropped to their lowest-ever prices.

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale offers more than 6,200 deals across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC, and in-game currency, and just knowing where to begin can be a little tough. Pretty much all the biggest games of 2024 are on sale, including Astro Bot (now $49), Silent Hill 2 (now $48), Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (now $52), Metaphor ReFantazio (now $52), and more.

One of my favorite deals is the excellent Planet Coaster 2 for $39, or my personal GOTY for 2023, Lies of P for $35. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to spend a little, but get a whole lot of game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is just $9 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has dropped to $3 — yes, that’s $3 for a complete (and very cinematic) PS5 game.

Due to the sheer quantity of deals here just browsing the PlayStation Store can be pretty overwhelming, so I’m rounding up my highlights down below. Plus, I’ve included a selection of the best deals at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy if you’d rather have a physical PS5 disc instead of a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $50 now $19 at Best Buy Experience the Unchartered series from start to finish in this remastered collection. You play as treasure-hunter Nathan Drake and your journey will see you traveling across the world in this single player adventure. This collection has been fully updated for the PS5 with DualSense controller and 3D audio support to make it even more immersive.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother, and it's even been further enhanced to take advantage of PS5 Pro.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free update.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.