PlayStation launches final sale of the year with PS5 games from $3 — here’s the 15 deals I’d buy

Deals
By
published

PlayStation Store Holiday Sale arrives with epic PS5 deals

Star Wars Outlaws screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Ubisoft)
Jump to:

PlayStation Store just launched its massive Holiday Sale, and it was worth the wait. I track gaming sales every day and this is among the most impressive collection of PS5 game deals I’ve seen in 2024. Loads of the best PS5 games have dropped to their lowest-ever prices.

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale offers more than 6,200 deals across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC, and in-game currency, and just knowing where to begin can be a little tough. Pretty much all the biggest games of 2024 are on sale, including Astro Bot (now $49), Silent Hill 2 (now $48), Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (now $52), Metaphor ReFantazio (now $52), and more.

One of my favorite deals is the excellent Planet Coaster 2 for $39, or my personal GOTY for 2023, Lies of P for $35. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to spend a little, but get a whole lot of game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is just $9 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has dropped to $3 — yes, that’s $3 for a complete (and very cinematic) PS5 game.

Due to the sheer quantity of deals here just browsing the PlayStation Store can be pretty overwhelming, so I’m rounding up my highlights down below. Plus, I’ve included a selection of the best deals at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy if you’d rather have a physical PS5 disc instead of a digital download.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $59 now $19 at Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. 

View Deal
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $50 now $19 at Best Buy

Experience the Unchartered series from start to finish in this remastered collection. You play as treasure-hunter Nathan Drake and your journey will see you traveling across the world in this single player adventure. This collection has been fully updated for the PS5 with DualSense controller and 3D audio support to make it even more immersive.

View Deal
Final Fantasy XVI
Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

View Deal
Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

View Deal
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

View Deal
The Last Of Us Part I
The Last Of Us Part I: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.

View Deal
Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother, and it's even been further enhanced to take advantage of PS5 Pro.

View Deal
Dead Space
Dead Space: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal. 

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy

PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free update.

View Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target

The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

View Deal
Rise of the Ronin
Rise of the Ronin: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy

Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense.

View Deal
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49 at Amazon

In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.

View Deal
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition)
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $59 at Best Buy

Alan Wake 2 is a sequel more than 10 years in the making. This time you play as the eponymous writer and a new character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating a grisly murder. Boasting a cinematic story and survival horror gameplay, Alan Wake 2 is a unique trip into a surreal nightmare. This Deluxe Edition includes both DLC expansions and a digital copy of Alan Wake Remastered.

View Deal
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 