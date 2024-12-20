PlayStation launches final sale of the year with PS5 games from $3 — here’s the 15 deals I’d buy
PlayStation Store Holiday Sale arrives with epic PS5 deals
PlayStation Store just launched its massive Holiday Sale, and it was worth the wait. I track gaming sales every day and this is among the most impressive collection of PS5 game deals I’ve seen in 2024. Loads of the best PS5 games have dropped to their lowest-ever prices.
The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale offers more than 6,200 deals across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC, and in-game currency, and just knowing where to begin can be a little tough. Pretty much all the biggest games of 2024 are on sale, including Astro Bot (now $49), Silent Hill 2 (now $48), Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (now $52), Metaphor ReFantazio (now $52), and more.
One of my favorite deals is the excellent Planet Coaster 2 for $39, or my personal GOTY for 2023, Lies of P for $35. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to spend a little, but get a whole lot of game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is just $9 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has dropped to $3 — yes, that’s $3 for a complete (and very cinematic) PS5 game.
Due to the sheer quantity of deals here just browsing the PlayStation Store can be pretty overwhelming, so I’m rounding up my highlights down below. Plus, I’ve included a selection of the best deals at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy if you’d rather have a physical PS5 disc instead of a digital download.
Best PlayStation Store deals
- PS5 games: deals from $3 @ PlayStation Store
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: was $39 now $3
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - Complete Edition: was $49 now $9
- Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $17
- Palword: was $29 now $22
- God of War Ragnarok: was $69 now $29
- Helldivers 2: was $39 now $31
- Lies of P: was $59 now $35
- Elden Ring: was $59 now $35
- Planet Coaster 2: was $49 now $39
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $41
- Star Wars Outlaws: was $69 now $45
- Silent Hill 2: was $69 now $48
- Astro Bot: was $59 now $49
- Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $52
- Baldur's Gate 3: was $69 now $55
Best PS5 game deals right now
- PS5 game deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
- The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 @ Target
- Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.
Experience the Unchartered series from start to finish in this remastered collection. You play as treasure-hunter Nathan Drake and your journey will see you traveling across the world in this single player adventure. This collection has been fully updated for the PS5 with DualSense controller and 3D audio support to make it even more immersive.
Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.
Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother, and it's even been further enhanced to take advantage of PS5 Pro.
Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free update.
The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.
Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense.
In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.
Alan Wake 2 is a sequel more than 10 years in the making. This time you play as the eponymous writer and a new character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating a grisly murder. Boasting a cinematic story and survival horror gameplay, Alan Wake 2 is a unique trip into a surreal nightmare. This Deluxe Edition includes both DLC expansions and a digital copy of Alan Wake Remastered.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.