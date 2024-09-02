I doubled the battery life of my PS5 DualSense pad with this must-buy $20 accessory

As much as I love my PS5, hot dang does the battery on both the DualSense and DualSence Edge controllers run out fast. Hell, somehow, the $199 premium PlayStation gamepad actually runs out of juice more quickly than its $69 sibling! Thankfully, I’ve found an excellent little gizmo that’s currently on sale that changes the game when it comes to boosting your controller’s battery life.

Right now, the NexiGo PS4 Rechargeable DualSense Controller Battery Pack is on sale for $17 at Amazon . Alright, so this is only a 10% discount that equates to a $2 compared to this charger pack normal list price of $19. But hey, a saving is a saving, right? And considering this gadget is already so cheap and has proven to be a genuine game-changer for my PlayStation peripherals, it’s worth every last cent.

NexiGo Rechargeable DualSense Controller Battery Pack: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

Designed to match the specific contours of both the DualSense and DualSense Edge, this brilliant little battery pack connects to your controller via its USB-C port. Thanks to its in-built charging protection features, once your controller reaches full charge, the pack stops charging to prevent the risk of any damage that could be caused by overcharging. Its four LED lights also show you how much battery your controller has left, with four lights meaning charge is at 100% and single light remaining means the charge is down to 25%.

Sony claims both the DualSense and the much more expensive DualSense Edge should provide between 6-12 hours of battery life before they’re completely drained. From my experience, my DualSense is out of power after about 6, while I’m lucky if I even get that from the Edge.

Enter NexiGo’s inexpensive and reliable battery pack NexioGo’s battery pack — which works with both versions of the DualSense — to save my bacon when I’m playing some of the best PS5 games.

As a quick aside from bigging up NexiGo’s awesome gamepad gadget, if you’re reading this piece, there’s a good chance you own a PS5. In which case, you absolutely need to check out PlayStation’s massive Labor Day sale, with offers on games from as little as $4.

Here are three of my favorite deals you can currently snap up...

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Circling back to Nexico's rechargeable pack, the other night, I was playing the excellent Star Wars Outlaws and I had the dreaded “The battery on your controller is running low” message pop on my screen.

Before I bought NexiCo’s accessory, I would have been forced to either stick my controller into the charger stand that sits next to my LG G3 OLED (which is about 10ft away from my sofa), or connect my Edge to a 10ft USB-C charging cable If I wanted to keep kicking ass as the Han Solo-like Kay Vess.

With a fully charged NexiGo DualSense battery pack ready to go though, all I have to do is plug said pack into my controller’s USB-C connection, and hey presto, I’ve just extended my DuelSense Edge’s battery life by another five hours. That's basically double, based on my experience with the duo of "way too expensive" Edges I own.

Handily, the battery pack also shows you when its charge is beginning to drop via four LED lights, meaning there’s no danger of your pad turning off before that last light switches off.

Honestly, the NexiGo rechargeable battery pack is probably the best PS5 accessory I’ve bought. If you find your DualShock is draining faster than you'd like, NexiGo's charger is as an absolutely necessity.