PlayStation’s massive Labor Day sale offers the best PS5 games from $4 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The long Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and it’s the perfect time to dive into one of the best PS5 games . Fortunately, to help you play more, and spend less, the PlayStation Store has kicked off a new “Dealmania” sale with big discounts across must-play games.

There are plenty of noteworthy deals in this sale (more than 2,000 of them in total) but my favorites include the best-selling fantasy RPG Hogwarts Legacy for $20 (was $69) , as well as the action-packed Star Wars Jedi Survivor for $31 (was $69) . Meanwhile, if you want a PS5 game that will last you until the holiday season, Persona 5 Royal is just $23 (was $59) .

Other unmissable savings include Hi-Fi Rush for $17 (was $29) , Dead Cells for $12 (was $24) and Metro Exodus for just $4 (was $29) . Yes, you can get a full PS5 game for $4 right now! Mortal Kombat 11 has also dropped to just a few bucks.

Even better, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy also offer big gaming deals for Labor Day, so I’ve included some of my favorite savings on physical PS5 games below.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation has just launched it's latest sales event, Dealmania. Arriving just in time for the Labor Day weekend, it sees absolutely loads of PS5 and PS4 games discounted. There's up to 80% off must-play titles including Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor and more. This sale is set to run until September 12, so make your picks before then.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $30 @ Best Buy

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental extras.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of AC: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, you play Basim, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones, and slowly rises up the ranks to become a master assassin and fight the Templars.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $32 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier this year, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racket in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.