When is the Switch 2 getting a new 3D Mario game? Nintendo President says 'stay tuned'

Nintendo announced several Switch 2 games that will be available on or near the console's June 5 launch. This includes Mario Kart World with a fun open-world mode and a raucous-looking Donkey Kong Bananza.

Notably absent was a 3D Mario game. Sure, Mario's name is front and center in the new Mario Kart game, but a Mario platformer is one of the games that most Nintendo fans are looking forward to.

Mario hasn't been forgotten, though, as Nintendo of America's President Doug Bowser addressed when a mainline Mario game would hit the market. While he didn't provide a release date or even a window when interviewed by CNN, he did tell fans to "stay tuned," which implies that something is on the horizon.

"You know, we have a long, long catalogue," Bowser elaborated. "And a long list of [intellectual property] that I'm sure will make its way to the platform."

When could we see a Switch 2 Mario 3D game?

As exciting as it would have been for Bowser to name-drop a specific 3D Mario game or say that something will come this year, at least this quote lets us know that the beloved plumber is coming at some point (which isn't overly surprising, as every Nintendo console gets a proper Mario game at some point).

Super Mario Odyssey was released on October 27, 2017, on the original Switch, which means we're rapidly approaching eight years since the last proper 3D Mario game hit store shelves.

The Switch launched in May, which means there were only a few months between the console's launch and the mainline Mario game.

Will Nintendo follow a similar pattern for the Switch 2? If so, a new Mario game could hit at the end of November or sometime in December.