Buying a Switch 2? Here's the game we recommend you buy next

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting easier to track, chances are you probably have a console at home or have one coming your way. If that's the case, you'll want to pick up Donkey Kong Bananza as your next game.

Right now, Best Buy has Donkey Kong Bananza available for $69. You can also pick up the Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo for $29. (Still shopping for a console? Make sure to follow our Switch 2 restocks live blog for everything Switch 2 related).

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Best Buy Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest and most fun titles.

In our Donkey Kong Bananza review, we called it the Donkey Kong game fans have always wanted and then some, thanks to its fully destructible environments, incredibly fun and engaging gameplay, and beautifully unique visuals. We're also big fans of its wonderfully catchy soundtrack.

Yes, Mario Kart World might have been the Nintendo Switch 2’s main launch title, but Donkey Kong Bananza really feels like the first must-have game for the new console. So make sure to add this Editor's Choice game to your Switch 2 library now.