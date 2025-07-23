Buying a Switch 2? Here's the game we recommend you buy next
Donkey Kong is back
Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting easier to track, chances are you probably have a console at home or have one coming your way. If that's the case, you'll want to pick up Donkey Kong Bananza as your next game.
Right now, Best Buy has Donkey Kong Bananza available for $69. You can also pick up the Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo for $29. (Still shopping for a console? Make sure to follow our Switch 2 restocks live blog for everything Switch 2 related).
Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest and most fun titles.
In our Donkey Kong Bananza review, we called it the Donkey Kong game fans have always wanted and then some, thanks to its fully destructible environments, incredibly fun and engaging gameplay, and beautifully unique visuals. We're also big fans of its wonderfully catchy soundtrack.
Yes, Mario Kart World might have been the Nintendo Switch 2’s main launch title, but Donkey Kong Bananza really feels like the first must-have game for the new console. So make sure to add this Editor's Choice game to your Switch 2 library now.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.