Nintendo Switch 2 — GameStop reveals trade-in prices for your original Switch

After Trump's tariffs hit pause on the Switch 2's rollout in the U.S., we finally got some new details this week. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will kick off on April 24, and the standalone Switch 2 will keep its $449 price tag as elsewhere in the world.

That's still a chunk of change, though, and the nearest thing to a discount on the expensive console comes courtesy of GameStop, which is offering up to $175 in credit if you trade in your Nintendo Switch to get a brand new Nintendo Switch 2.

The offer kicks off on April 24, when GameStop and other retailers begin accepting Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S. You'll get a $175 credit for trading in your Switch OLED, $125 for a standard Switch, and $100 for a Switch Lite. If you're signed up for its $25/year GameStop Pro program, you’ll get an extra 10% added to the standard Switch trade-in credit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Console GameStop trade-in value Switch OLED $175 Switch $125 Switch Lite $100

That's on par with rates leaked earlier this month, and it's one of the first Switch 2 pre-order deals we've seen yet.

Back when PS5s were hard to come by, GameStop gave GameStop Pro members first dibs on restocks during select early access windows. It doesn't appear that GameStop's repeating this with the Switch 2, which suggests buying a Switch 2 could be easier.

Switch 2 pre-order: up to $175 off @ GameStop

Though the price of Nintendo's upcoming console will remain the same, various Switch 2 products will get price hikes to compensate for all the tariffs and price increases affecting tech products.

On Friday, Nintendo announced Switch 2 accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller will jump from $79.99 to $84.99, while a pair of the Joy-Con 2 controllers will jump from $89.99 to $94.99. Meanwhile, launch games like Mario Kart World will sell for a whopping $79.99 and Donkey Kong Bananza for $69.99.

If you're aiming to deck out your new Switch 2 with all the trimmings, GameStop's in-order credits should soften the sting a bit.

Wondering if the Switch 2 lives up to all the hype? We went hands-on with the console for as much as two hours, so be sure to check out our early impressions. We've also done a deep dive into Mario Kart World that'll let you know whether it's worth that eye-watering price tag.

While you're at it, head on over to our Switch 2 pre-order live blog for all the latest news before, during and after pre-orders begin on April 24.