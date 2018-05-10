This $20 Accessory Fixes the Switch's Kickstand Problem

When the Tom's Guide staff collected its positive and negative thoughts about the Nintendo Switch for the console's first birthday, I didn't have to think hard about my gripe. The portable console's kickstand — which should be invaluable in tabletop mode — is flimsy, hard-to-open and stuck in one position.

Fortunately, Nintendo's about to offer a solution. Since the company can't just ask people to send in their Switches for repair, Nintendo has announced its Adjustable Charging Stand for Nintendo Switch. Available starting July 13 for $20, this pint-sized cradle looks like the perfect solution to my gripes.

Personally, I avoid using the existing kickstand on my Switch because it's downright hard-to-open, to the point where I have to force a credit card, or other thin object into its crevice to open it. Some of my colleagues have shown me that not all Switch kickstands are hard to open, but reports online (posted around launch time) say I'm not alone. Also, I got my Switch last December, so it's not like Nintendo worked through this issue.

But even once you open the kickstand, that thin flimsy piece of rubber feels unreliable, as if it could snap off at any given moment. Also, since it's quite thin, it wouldn't take more than a mere gust of air to knock it over.

Not only does its USB Type-C port enable charging when you're on the go, its easel-like design features its own kickstand, which you can move between multiple angles. Hopefully, this is the answer to those who — myself included — forgoes even trying to open the Switch's internal kickstand.

I'll have to wait until Tom's Guide gets one of these stands in-house to try out, though, before I can be sure this is the perfect solution. Hopefully, the stand's back leg is easy to adjust, since this is a standalone product.

While Nintendo's previously given its Officially Licensed stamp of approval to a Switch stand from Hori, which costs a cheaper $12.99, I always had my doubts about it. Not only am I unfamiliar with the Hori brand, but its design is more cumbersome; you move the stand leg between a series of ridges to adjust its position.

Comparatively, the upcoming Nintendo stand looks quite compact, which I'll probably prefer when packing the portable console for trips. Nintendo's Adjustable Charging Stand isn't available for pre-order yet, but we'll let you know what we think of it once we try it out.