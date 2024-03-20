GTA 6 release date tipped by same source who leaked the game’s first trailer

The biggest question in gaming right now is “when is the GTA 6 release date?” and while developer Rockstar hasn't given us more than a vague 2025 launch window, a leaker with a track record of accurate information may have given us a big clue.

In a Reddit post dated December 4, 2023, a user by the name of JarlOfRivia divulged a whole load of details about the then-upcoming GTA 6 reveal trailer. These details proved to be accurate, giving the leaker some credibility on all things GTA 6 However, I would still advise taking everything below with a grain of salt for now.

In that same post, JarlOfRivia claimed that the game would launch in Q1 2025, going on to directly mention January or February 2025 as possible launch months. This scoop is actually a few months old but has resurfaced thanks to a social media post from an X account going by the name @that1detectiv3.

The person who correctly predicted everything about the reveal trailer said that GTA 6 will release in Q1 of 2025, likely January/February.Release dates are always volatile, but this plus Jason Schreier’s recent report has me convinced the game is releasing early next year. pic.twitter.com/ql5Oe5EyxQMarch 17, 2024 See more

Another rumor, spotted by British newspaper Metro , from a source known as Nuro goes a step further with a concrete date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025. However, I’ll stress again, this is unverified information rather than confirmed fact.

It’s also worth noting that even if these rumors are accurate, video game development is tricky, and delays are common. Case in point: GTA 5 was initially set to launch in the spring of 2013, but it was subsequently delayed until October of that year. There’s always the possibility that the same fate will befall GTA 6.

As it stands, the only confirmed GTA 6 details we have come from its reveal trailer. This first look at the hotly-anticipated game introduced us to a new protagonist, Lucia, and confirmed the much-speculated Vice City setting, which is the series’ satirical take on Miami, Florida.

Rockstar have been tight lipped ever since with no new details to speak of, but let’s hope that the developer is ready to start talking on the record soon, and if we’re really lucky, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get an official release date.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors