GTA 6 trailer released early due to leaks — here's what we know

Remember when we were all getting excited for the first glimpse of GTA 6 coming at 9am ET on December 5? Forget all that because it's available now.

That's right, Rockstar Games has launched the trailer early, as their hand has been forced by the full trailer leaking just a couple of hours ago. You can watch it for yourself down below.

Leaks galore

So what has caused this sudden change of plan? Leaks. About an hour ago (at the time of writing), X lit up as the full trailer was revealed over 14 hours before the official launch.

At first, Rockstar did its best to subdue these leaks, as numerous accounts were suspended. But the plan changed — the studio decided to not fight the tidal wave, and instead, just bring their trailer launch forward.

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBeDecember 4, 2023 See more

What's in the trailer?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In the trailer, we see a (quite frankly) graphically jaw dropping rendition of modern-day Vice City (inspired by Miami). The story seems to revolve around a couple — a female lead named Lucia, and an unnamed male protagonist, who seem to be pulling off Bonnie and Clyde escapades.

Alongside the fantastic visuals, a world full of life and story hints, there seems to be an interesting social media angle too with a whole segment in the middle dedicated to showing what seems to be a series of TikTok-esque posts (whatever Rockstar decides to call its parody of the social media service), including a livestream of your classic Karen-type behaviour.

How this may play into the game? Nobody knows, and we'll probably have to wait until the launch to find out — currently set for 2025.

Oh and P.S. There are alligators in this world...