Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Which is the best hybrid mattress for you?

Purple and Tempur-Pedic are two of the biggest names in the mattress world and are especially popular among people looking for better pressure relieve to ease hip and back pain and sore joints. Both feature in our best mattress guide and, as they offer good temperature regulation, they're ideal if you're prone to overheating at night. In our Purple vs Tempur-Pedic mattress comparison, we're looking at two models in particular: the Purple Hybrid and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid.

We'll be comparing both mattresses across several key areas, including price, features, design, trial length and mattress warranties. We'll also be looking at user reviews to see pinpoint any potential issues with performance, build quality, durability and customer service.

These hybrid mattresses in a box are designed to deliver consistent support and comfort for all sleep positions and most body types, but that doesn’t automatically mean either will be right for your needs. There's also the matter of cost. While both mattresses are regularly discounted, the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid is more affordable than the Purple Hybrid — particularly if you need a queen size or larger.

If you can't decide between Purple vs Tempur-Pedic, here's how to choose...

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: At a glance

Purple - best for: Back and stomach sleepers

People prone to overheating

Those who like a firmer mattress Tempur-Pedic - best for: Extra levels of comfort

A more affordable larger mattress

Deep pressure relief for aching joints

The Purple Hybrid and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid are designed to offer plenty of support, with sleep trials available to give you enough time to ensure you've made the right choice. Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night mattress trial while Purple offers 100 nights — but if you decide the mattress is not for you, then Tempur-Pedic will charge you $175 for the privilege of returning it.

A few other brands, including Saatva, charge fees too though $175 is one of the most expensive we've seen so far. Meanwhile, Purple is happy to pick up your mattress for free if it’s not to your liking during the trial.

The starting prices for each hybrid are similar. The MSRP of the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid is $1,899 for a twin, making it the same as a twin size Purple Hybrid. A queen Tempur-Pedic hybrid retails for $2,199, and a queen Purple is priced $2,399.

These aren’t budget prices by any stretch, but if you’re looking for premium materials, support and comfort in a mattress that's built to last, then Purple and Tempur-Pedic are good choices. Both brands offer free shipping.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Side by side

Purple Hybrid MSRP: from $1,899 to $3,798

Type: Mattress in a box

Best for: Back/front sleepers

Firmness: Medium firm-to-firm

Sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited

Depth: 11 inches

Weight: 77-148lbs

Sizes: Twin to split king

Materials: Purple Grid, foam, wrapped coils, knit StrechMax cover Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid Price: from $1,899 to $3,798

Type: Mattress in a box

Best for: Side sleepers, co-sleepers

Firmness: Medium-firm

Sleep trial: 90 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited

Depth: 10 inches

Weight: 39.3-84.9lbs

Sizes: Twin to split king

Materials: TEMPUR material, coils, moisture-wicking cover

(opens in new tab) See the Purple Hybrid mattress from $1,899 at Purple (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest hybrid in the Purple mattress range, yet its still pricier than some of its rivals, including the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid below. A queen size normally retails for $2,399, but Purple offers regular discounts (anywhere from $100 to $250) to lower the price. You'll get 100 nights to trial it at home, with free shipping and returns.



(opens in new tab) See the Cloud Hybrid from $1,899 at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)

There are normally big discounts available on the Cloud Hybrid and its all-foam counterpart, with a queen size regularly reduced to $1,539 (was $2,199). That makes it more competitively priced than the Purple Hybrid, yet its still over $500 more expensive than comparable models like the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid. Tempur-Pedic offers a shorter 90-night trial, but you get free premium shipping.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Prices and trials

Similar MSRPs but Tempur-Pedic has bigger discounts

Both brands offer free delivery and at-home trials

Purple doesn't charge return shipping, but Tempur-Pedic does

As high-quality luxury brands that use top-grade materials and expertise, neither the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid nor the Purple Hybrid come cheap. They both start at $1,899 for a twin, yet prices differ as the sizes increase. For instance, a queen size Purple Hybrid retails for $2,399, versus $2,199 for a queen Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid. Both brands charge the same for a split king ($3,798).

However, there are regular Purple Mattress deals and Tempur-Pedic mattress sales to lower the cost of these hybrid mattresses, with Tempur-Pedic usually offering the bigger discounts and therefore becoming cheaper and more competitively priced.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

These mattress sales can save you hundreds of dollars on the Purple Hybrid and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid, though the offers change frequently so you aren't always guaranteed the same sale price.

Most months you can save 30% on the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid, knocking the price for a twin to $1,329.30. Compare that to the current sale price of a twin Purple Hybrid, which is $1,649. And if you need something larger, expect to pay $2,149 for a queen Purple Hybrid on sale, versus $1,539 for a discounted queen Cloud Hybrid.

Either way you slice it, these are expensive hybrid mattresses and sit in the luxury end of the market. They are more expensive than comparable models, which we class as the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, usually in the DreamCloud mattress sale for $999 for a queen size. This is another cooling, supportive hybrid for back support, and you can read more about it on our DreamCloud mattress review.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic winner: Tempur-Pedic

For overall cost, Tempur-Pedic edges ahead as its sale prices undercut Purple's by some margin. Savings of up to 30% result in generous price cuts on the Tempur-Pedic Cloud, making it much more competitive than the Purple Hybrid. However, let's not forget that Purple offers a slightly longer trial period at 100 nights versus 90, plus and free returns - Tempur-Pedic charges a hefty $175 returns fee.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Build and materials

Purple uses a gel-based foam for better airflow and support

Tempur-Pedic features dual layers of NASA-developed foam

Both mattresses are made with 100% CertiPUR-US materials

The Purple Hybrid uses the brand's own GelFlex technology made from a temperature-neutral, hyper-elastic material. GelFlex reacts and adapts itself directly underneath your pressure points, all while keeping the rest of your body supported.

The 2-inch Purple GelFlex grid lives at the top of the mattress, just beneath a breathable soft knit cover. That's combined with layers of responsive, individually wrapped support coils and a cushioning transition foam. Those coils also add to the overall stability and breathability of the Purple Hybrid.

Love softer mattresses? Then opt for a taller GelFlex layer in your Purple Hybrid. The Purple Hybrid Premier 3 (opens in new tab) has a 3-inch layer of GelFlex and starts at $2,499 for a twin XL. Or opt for the Purple Hybrid Premier 4 (opens in new tab) with 4 inches of GelFlex support from $3,199 for a twin XL.

(Image credit: Purple)

The materials in the Purple Hybrid are made from hypoallergenic materials that are CertiPUR-US and Clean Air GOLD certified, meaning it uses non-toxin hypoallergenic materials. That should also reduce the likelihood of mattress off-gassing, an odor that accompanies most mattresses made with synthetic materials.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid also uses a proprietary material with its Tempur Material, which goes beyond standard memory foam. Tempur is based on material originally developed by NASA to absorb g-force in space. Back on Earth, it's been perfected by Tempur-Pedic to make it the ideal choice for super-comfy sleep.

It has a firmer support layer that conforms to the body for pressure relief, plus a softer comfort layer for body-cradling coziness. Rounding out Tempur-Pedic's hybrid mattress are a premium, breathable moisture-wicking cover, 1,000-plus spring coils for support and a sturdy foam base layer for durability. The Cloud Hybrid is also 100% CertiPUR-US certified. So like the Purple Hybrid, it contains no ozone depleters, formaldehyde, mercury, lead or other toxins.

There's also the option to buy the Tempur-Pedic Cloud as an all-foam mattress if you don’t require the bounce and support of the coil layer. There's no difference in price between the two, either, and that's a huge bonus as hybrids typically cost more than their all-foam counterparts.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic winner: It's a draw

There's plenty on offer with both the Purple Hybrid and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid, with deep pressure relief, full body support and better responsiveness and bounce than all-foam models. If you want more of a body-cradling feel and you're dealing with night sweats, choose the moisture-wicking Cloud Hybrid. For a firmer feel yet still with plenty of cushioned comfort, choose the Purple Hybrid.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Support and comfort

Purple has a firmer feel that's ideal for heavier bodies

Tempur-Pedic offers great pressure relief for side sleepers

Both hybrids are breathable and able to regulate temperature

The Purple Hybrid is a firm mattress (rated a 6.5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale) that offers good support and comfort for heavier bodies, couples and back and stomach sleepers. If you have a heavier frame, side sleeping will also be comfortable (see our best mattresses for side sleepers guide for more choice). Those with a lighter body weight might struggle with the firmness though and may prefer to sleep on the softer Purple Hybrid Premier 3 or 4, both of which offer more cushioning and pressure relief – at a higher price, of course.

The GelFlex grid and breathable cover make the Purple Hybrid a strong choice if you sleep hot too, but if you're looking for maximum air circulation, choosing the Purple Hybrid Premier 3 or 4, with a taller GelFlex grid, will give you even more breathability. You could also look at our best cooling mattress guide for alternatives.

The feel of the Purple Hybrid is meat to be buoyant, cradling and supportive. The brand also claims that the mattress is both soft and firm, thanks to how the GelFlex grid's columns are designed to flex and adapt beneath your shoulders and hips, yet remain supportive for your back and legs.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid is rated a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, making it slightly softer than the Purple Hybrid – but keep in mind that the Purple is designed to flex more under certain parts of your body. The Cloud Hybrid was created to deliver up to 40% more pressure relief than comparable hybrids, though its hard to qualify that statement as Tempur-Pedic doesn't disclose which 'compressed mattresses' it tested the Cloud Hybrid against.

The dual layer of Tempur material adds to the comfort with a softer Tempur layer offering a responsive cushioning feel for pressure points, and a firmer Tempur layer beneath offering support that adapts and conforms to the sleeper. This could be the ideal mattress for you if you're experiencing hip and back pain and respond well to a more contouring mattress.

The Tempur material constantly adapts to your body's curves as you change position throughout the night, just as Purple's GelFlex material does, with over 1,000 spring coils offering support across your body. Those coils also make it easier to switch position in bed, making this a good choice for restless sleepers.

Like the Purple Hybrid, there's also extra support and airflow from the premium layer of coils. The Tempur-Pedic Cloud is also offered as an all-foam option if you want a different feel for your mattress, with less bounce and more cradling support. Of course if you don't like the feeling of sinking into your mattress than the Purple is the better of the two for you as you'll feel as though you're sleeping more on top of the mattress, rather than slightly in it.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic winner: Purple

Comfort is subjective and comes down to your personal preferences on firmness, as well as how much of a sink-in, body-cradling feel you enjoy – or not. The Purple Hybrid has more support and comfort for heavier bodies and stomach and back sleepers, as well as couples sharing a bed, while the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid is ideal for back and side sleepers, and those of an average to lighter body weight. We feel the Purple GelFlex Grid technology would offer a more responsive feel than the Tempur, making sleep easier, but this was a tough one to call.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: User reviews

Both brands have a user review score of 4.4 out of 5 stars

Purple seems better at responding to customer feedback

Each mattress has attracted complaints about firmness

We look at user reviews to help us get a good idea of what existing customers think about the mattresses we are covering, and to potentially spot any issues with durability or performance that may crop up down the line. We also look to see how responsive a brand's customer service team are, as this will give you an idea of how you can expect to be treated as a customer.

Starting with Purple, the Purple Hybrid currently has a user review score of 4.4 out of 5 stars on the brand's website, generated from nearly 6,000 reviews. General trends among these reviews include praise for the GelFlex Grid technology, with customers saying the responsiveness and how it adapts to their body in different positions helps reduce pain during sleep.

(Image credit: Purple)

There are critical reviews too, with some customers saying the Purple Hybrid is firmer than advertised. What would be helpful here is more information on the body types and sleep styles of customers, as we can then gain a clearer picture regarding mattress firmness. Its hugely subjective and precisely the reason why mattress manufacturers offer sleep trials.

From our research, the Purple customer service team are quick to respond, offering solutions and alternative products if not a full refund and mattress collection.

The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid also has an overall user review score of 4.4 out of 5 stars, generated from a smaller pool of 1,000 user reviews. Again, general trends are a focus on comfort, especially among customers with hip and back pain, and people who are looking for a more contouring bed that hugs the body.

The ordering and shipping process was also praised, but there were critical reviews regarding the firmness. Some customers said it was too firm to be a medium-firm, and caused aches and pains, while others said it was softer than they anticipated. We didn't spot much in the way of feedback from the Tempur-Pedic customer service team, so we can't evaluate how responsive they are.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic winner: Purple

While Purple and Tempur-Pedic have the same user review score for these hybrids, as well as generally similar positive and negative feedback about firmness levels, Purple is quick to support its customers with lengthy replies and solutions. Customer service is just as important as performance, comfort and support, and will give you an idea of how you can expect to be treated as a customer.

Purple vs Tempur-Pedic: Which should you choose?

Tempur-Pedic and Purple are two of the biggest names in the mattress industry, and each has a great reputation for producing comfortable mattresses that suit a range of sleepers. While these aren't cheap mattresses by any stretch, they are built to last and we feel the higher level of craftmanship and use of premium materials warrants the cost.

Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night trial on its Cloud Hybrid, which is slightly shorter than the industry standard of 100 nights. You'll also be charged a $149 returns fee if you change your mind about the Cloud during the trial period. Purple has a slightly longer trial period at 100 nights and won't charge a returns fee, so that could factor into your decision here.

Both mattresses can be customized in terms of feel and how many layers of comfort and support foam you get, to better suit your body. That increases the cost further, of course, but you have options here.

When choosing between them, we'd recommend the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Hybrid for lighter weight to average size bodies and people who like to sleep on their side, or rotate between side and back sleeping. It has a medium-firm feel, striking that magic balance between sink-in comfort on the top layer, but plenty of support for your body coming up from the coils beneath.

The Purple Hybrid is an excellent choice for stomach and back sleepers, plus couples sharing a bed and those with heavier bodies, as its firmer and will provide better support to keep you on top of the mattress where your spine will be aligned.