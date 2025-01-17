How to watch 'Yellowstone Wolves: Succession' online from anywhere

Wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 and get the full Nat Geo treatment here in "Yellowstone Wolves: Succession." The name of the show refers to the mechanics of the pack and how the personalities of the individual wolves present themselves.

"Yellowstone Wolves: Succession" premieres on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on National Geographic.

U.S. — Nat Geo via Sling TV or Fubo | Hulu

As you might expect, it's brutal. The interventions of hunters aside (both legal and illegal), the actions of the pack – with rivalries, exiles, and killings – shows nature to be truly "red in tooth and claw" in the battle for succession.

As appealing side stories there are also leading ladies, schoolyard bullies, wily elders and even rare snow queens as well as a cast of people who continue to support the reintroduction of the wolves into Yellowstone against considerable opposition.

"Yellowstone Wolves: Succession" airs on National Geographic on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

The show is also available to stream on Hulu

Fubo is another option.

The show is also available to stream on Hulu

"Yellowstone Wolves: Succession" airs on the National Geographic channel at 7pm GMT on Friday, January 17.

You'll find Nat Geo on Sky (channel 129), Virgin Media (channel 266), BT (channel 317) and TalkTalk (channel 317).

As with a lot of National Geographic content, it should also land on Disney Plus at some point, but we don't yet have a date confirmed.

If "Yellowstone Wolves: Succession" lands in Australia it will almost certainly be on Disney Plus but it is yet to appear on the schedule.

When did the wolves disappear from Yellowstone National Park? And why were they reintroduced? A Yellowstone Park ranger, acting in accordance with federal policy, killed the last free wolf in 1926. They were reintroduced thirty years ago to rebalance an eco-system that was out of kilter. They have also become a major attraction responsible for bringing millions of dollars into the communities around Yellowstone every year.

