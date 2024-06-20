'Yellowstone' returns for its final season this November — what you need to know

The wait for more episodes of "Yellowstone" is nearly over. In a short teaser, Paramount Network announced that the final episodes of the Taylor Sheridan-created drama would begin airing on November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

Technically, the last handful of episodes make up the second part of "Yellowstone" Season 5, the first half of which concluded on January 1, 2023. However, the wait has been so long, that one is almost inclined to consider the upcoming episodes an entirely new season.

The show will return without lead Kevin Costner, who stepped away to film his latest epic "Horizon" amid rumors of a protracted dispute with Sheridan. In April, Costner mentioned that he would "love to return" to "Yellowstone," but there's no indication that he is actually making an appearance, despite the cliffhanger that the first half of Season 5 left John Dutton in.

Currently in production, the final six episodes were also partly delayed by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that started last summer. The second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 was supposed to premiere in November 2023.

Prequels, sequels and more "Yellowstone"

Even the final episode of Season 5 won't mean the end of "Yellowstone." Paramount Network already has two prequel spinoffs — "1833" and "1923" — that run on Paramount Plus.

Paramount is also working on other spinoffs, starting with "1944," which is supposedly filming right now and may act as a sequel to "1923."

The other show would be a sequel called "2024," which is rumored to feature Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfieffer. Current characters Beth, Rip and Kayce, played by Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes, respectively, are reportedly going to be in "2024," as well, though there are rumors that that trio have their own salary demand tensions.

The "Four Sixes or 6666" is yet another series in the works that is also a prequel to "Yellowstone" and is about the Four Sixes Ranch, a real place in Texas. This show will take place in the present day and represents a way to move away from the Dutton ranch.

Details are scant on that one, though, and it may not be any closer to production than the few rumors we've heard so far.