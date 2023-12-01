Yellowstone 6666: Everything we know so far about the spinoff

There’s no shortage of Yellowstone spinoffs , thanks to the incredible success of the original series, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for one more.

Another Yellowstone prequel, currently titled 6666 (pronounced “Four Sixes), is in the works, series creator Taylor Sheridan has confirmed. But there’s one big problem: Sheridan isn’t saying when the series will premiere and as of this writing, there’s no cast.

Four Sixes was initially announced as a planned prequel for the Yellowstone series all the way back in 2021. Since then, however, Sheridan has hardly commented on the series and has only floated a brief description of what the show will center on. While there had been some hope that the series was moving ahead for a 2023 release, the recently ended Hollywood writer and actor strikes all but eliminated that possibility.

It also appears that Sheridan himself is holding up 6666. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this summer, Sheridan said 6666 needed more time.

“That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here,” he said in reference to the series. “You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

Whatever the case for the series delay, interest in 6666 hasn’t waned one bit. And fans of the wildly popular Yellowstone world are anxiously awaiting the 6666 premiere.

Here’s everything we know so far. And be sure to check back often as we continue to update this page with the latest details.

What is 6666 about?

Details are scant on exactly what we can expect from 6666, but an IMDb listing suggests the series plot will be center on the Comanche tribe and cowboys, along with the ranch itself.

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” the IMDb listing reads. “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately, where world class cowboys are born and made.”

Perhaps most interesting about that, however, is that the show will not be set on the Dutton ranch, allowing the Yellowstone saga to expand outside of its physical confines to an actual ranch that holds considerable historical value in West Texas.

When does 6666 premiere and where can I watch it?

As of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of when 6666 will air. There’s some hope that 2024 could be the year we finally get the show, but until Sheridan is ready, can find a cast, and puts pen to paper, it’s difficult to say.

However, because Sheridan signed a major deal for spinoffs with Paramount, there’s a good chance that the show will be available to stream on Paramount+ if and when it debuts.

Who is part of the 6666 cast?

We don’t know. As of this writing, no one on the future 6666 cast has been announced and there’s no telling when those announcements will be made.

Is 6666 a real place?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Unlike the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, 6666 is an actual ranch that calls Panhandle, Texas its home. The ranch has been in existence for over 200 years and spans a massive 270,000 acres. And here’s one more neat fact about 6666: Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone and once-struggling actor, acquired the ranch in 2021 and now resides there.

Given that, and considering how serious Sheridan is about ensuring the authenticity of the ranch’s story, it seems possible (if not guaranteed) that 6666 will be filmed on his property at the ranch. But that’s not much of a stretch — scenes from Yellowstone seasons four and five were filmed at 6666.

What is the 6666 connection to the Yellowstone franchise?

(Image credit: Alamy)

During season 4 of Yellowstone, Jimmy (Jefferson White) is sent from the Yellowstone ranch to work at the 6666 ranch, where he finally learns to be a real cowboy; during the final episode of season 4, he appears to leave Yellowstone for good for the Texas ranch, along with his fiancee, Emily (Kathryn Kelly).

So, there's a chance that both of them will appear in 6666, but, given the IMDB synopsis, they might only have recurring parts if the show dips into the past more than the present.

While the series plot suggests cowboys will play a major role in the story, and there’s a good chance a Dutton or two will star in the series, it’s currently unclear which Dutton family member and how they’re related to others will find their way to your screen. It’s also possible that the Duttons aren’t featured in the series, since this will be the first spinoff to focus entirely on a completely different ranch in a different state.