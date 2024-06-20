'The Penguin' calls the shots in new teaser trailer for 'The Batman' spin-off

The Penguin, Colin Farrell's "The Batman" villain, stakes his claim as Gotham's criminal kingpin in a new trailer for "The Penguin," which is coming to Max later this year.

In this new clip, we see snapshots of a now-flooded Gotham (courtesy of Paul Dano's Riddler) and watch as The Penguin tells mob boss Sal Moroni that he'll be calling the shots around Gotham now, and (later) that he plans to 'tear down the empire from the inside-out'. It's an ambitious plan and looks to get him into all kinds of trouble. But this trailer isn't just content with laying out Cobblepot's plans: There's another formidable presence in the frame.

Enter ... Sofia Falcone (Cristin Miloti). She was barely seen in the first "The Penguin"' trailer, but this second clip makes her out to be a formidable force. As we learn, she's Don Falcone's daughter. But Don Falcone is dead, and it sounds like the family doesn't respect her. Sofia plans to force the other men around her down on their knees, on a mission that will see her crossing paths with Cobblepot as they fight for control of the city.

What is 'The Penguin' about?

"The Penguin" is a continuation of the story seen in Matt Reeves' 2022 movie, "The Batman," which saw Robert Pattinson becoming the latest star to play The Dark Knight. The series was written by Lauren LeFranc, who also serves as showrunner.

From this new trailer, we can now see that the Max crime drama follows The Penguin as he stakes his claim on Gotham City. When the series was first announced, star Colin Farrell said he "couldn't be more excited" to continue playing the villain and to see the streets of Gotham through his eyes.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for 'The Batman' is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," Farrell said. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

In addition to Farrell and Cristin Miloti, "The Penguin" also stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shoreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

