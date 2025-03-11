When is ‘Mickey 17’ coming to streaming? Here’s our best guess

Here's when you might be able to stream ‘Mickey 17’ at home

Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Mickey 17” hit theaters on Friday, March 7, but plenty of sci-fi fans might already be wondering when Bong Joon-ho’s latest movie will be available to stream at home.

Starring Robert Pattinson and based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, “Mickey 17” has earned plenty of praise. It currently holds a solid score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and has already dethroned “Captain America: Brave New World” to take the No. 1 spot at the box office.

In my "Miceky 17" review I called it an “impeccably crafted sci-fi comedy that keeps the suspense and humor running high from start to finish.”

The movie follows Mickey (Pattinson), a worker on a mission to colonize the frozen planet Nilfheim. His role involves handling dangerous tasks, knowing that if he dies, a clone will be created to replace him, carrying all of his memories.

But when a mission goes wrong, Mickey 17 returns, only to discover that a new version of himself, Mickey 18, has already taken over.

If you’re hoping to skip the theater and wait for “Mickey 17” to arrive on streaming, here’s our best guess at when you might be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

When could ‘Mickey 17’ come to streaming?

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

While the only way to watch “Mickey 17” right now is in theaters, the movie will eventually make its way to streaming — but not before it hits premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Looking at some of Warner Bros.' recent release patterns, such as “Dune: Part Two,” “Trap,” and “Juror No. 2,” the studio typically releases its movies digitally about 20 to 45 days after their theatrical debut, on average.

However, some movies have deviated from this, like the sci-fi thriller “Companion,” which only took 18 days to land on PVOD (likely due to a specific distribution strategy or audience demand).

Given that “Mickey 17” is a larger-scale movie, we can expect it to take a bit longer. Since it landed in theaters on March 7, we anticipate its digital release to land sometime in late April 2025, depending on how long Warner Bros. decides to keep it in theaters and its box office performance.

As for streaming, Warner Bros. generally follows a 90-day exclusivity window before their movies move to platforms like Max. If “Mickey 17” follows this pattern, it could make its way to streaming around June 5, 2025.

Looking for something to watch while you wait? Check out the best movies to stream on Max right now.

More from Tom's Guide

