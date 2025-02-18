One of the best sci-fi thriller movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s safe to say Sophie Thatcher has officially cemented herself as one of my favorite actresses of all time. I loved her performance in “Heretic” and “The Boogeyman,” and even more so in the dark, twisted world of “Yellowjackets.” But she really took it to another level in the new sci-fi thriller “Companion.”

Now that “Companion” is available to stream on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV, I have to share my (very positive) thoughts. This tense and darkly comedic thriller completely caught me off guard when I first saw it in theaters, and trust me, it’s best experienced with little knowledge. No trailer, no synopsis, just my word that it’s a bloody good time.

Of course, I get that some people need a little context before fully committing. So if you’re on the fence, here’s everything you need to know about “Companion” with only minor spoilers, the kind already revealed in the trailer.

What is ‘Companion’ about?

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Final warning before minor spoilers are revealed ahead!

“Companion” centers on Iris (Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), who join their friends for a weekend retreat at a remote lakeside estate owned by billionaire Sergey (Rupert Friend). Their friends include Kat (Megan Suri), Eli (Harvey Guillén) and his partner Patrick (Lukas Gage).

The gathering takes a dark turn when Iris turns up covered in blood one morning. Soon, a shocking truth is revealed — she is not human, but a highly advanced companion robot created by the corporation Empathix, designed to be the perfect partner.

Now, the group must grapple with the horrifying implications of the incident and decide their next move.

‘Companion’ is clever, thrilling, and downright fun

(Image credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Companion” shot straight onto my radar the moment those small teasers started dropping before its release. There wasn’t much to go on (not even a proper synopsis) but knowing it came from the team behind “Barbarian” and that it promised a “twisted love story” had me instantly intrigued. And let me tell you, walking out of the theater, I was more than satisfied because it actually exceeded my expectations.

As I mentioned earlier, I don’t want to give too much away because this is a movie best experienced with as little prior knowledge as possible. So, I’ll just skim the surface here. In simple terms, “Companion” is a brilliantly crafted thriller that knows how to have fun while weaving in some dark comedy. Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid steal the show, and from the first five minutes, you can already see their natural chemistry.

Quaid proves he can break out of the soft-spoken, somewhat “weak” roles he’s often known for. In “Companion,” he’s the complete opposite of his character in “The Boys,” and you’ll probably start despising him pretty quickly as the dismissive boyfriend, but that only speaks to how well he plays the part.

Thatcher, the true standout, takes on a completely different kind of role as an AI companion. This twist was already revealed in the trailer and poster (so technically, not a spoiler), but for the first quarter of the movie, they never directly acknowledge it. She’s convincing enough as “human,” and, honestly, Thatcher’s natural charm just makes it work. But don't worry, there are plenty more twists you can look forward to since Iris's true nature was never supposed to be a secret, thanks to the movie's marketing.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Companion” works so well not just because of its cast, but also because director Drew Hancock crafts a genuinely effective thriller. We start by getting to know the characters, even stepping inside Iris’s head as she voices her insecurities while everyone else pretty much sees her as just the “sex robot.” The movie starts off feeling like a drama, then shifts into a comedy-thriller before fully diving into horror territory by the end. (And can I just say, the final shot is perfect.)

Hancock weaves in some pretty important themes here, and I love how they’re tackled in a way that feels both serious and creative. At its core, Iris’s story is all about self-discovery and breaking free from control. She was literally built to serve and please, which says a lot about how society conditions women to be obedient and defined by their relationships with men.

But, she starts pushing back against those expectations, and watching that transformation is incredibly satisfying. Her journey is a clear metaphor for women reclaiming their independence in a world that constantly tries to box them in, and honestly, Thatcher is an absolute badass in this role (now my girl crush).

‘Companion’ reviews — critics also enjoyed this thriller

(Image credit: Cara Howe / Warner. Bros Pictures)

I’m not the only one who loves this sci-fi thriller either. “Companion” holds a very impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, generated from over 200 reviews. The audience rating also holds strong at 89%, and it deserves every bit of praise.

Brian Bisesi from Horror Movie Podcast said: “Companion’s twists, turns, and stellar pacing keep you engaged for the film’s entire runtime, but what makes the film stand out from the pack of similarly themed stories is its effortless sense of humor and an excellent performance from Sophie Thatcher.”

New York Post’s Jeannette Catsoulis was also impressed: “Cycling smoothly through multiple genres — rom-com, crime thriller, slasher sendup — the movie assembles a broad satire of gender dynamics from scraps of sci-fi and a generous dollop of technophobia.”

One take that I very much agree with comes from The Film Maven’s Kristen Lopez, who stated “Companion is one of the first great movies of 2025, and a movie that’s only going to get timelier over the subsequent years.”

You need to stream ‘Companion’ now

(Image credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Companion” is a fun, dark, comedic sci-fi thriller that is well constructed and features some pretty impressive performances. There’s so much to like about it, and this is definitely a movie I’ll find myself going back to when I need a great piece of entertainment. It’s worth watching for Sophie Thatcher alone, who I hope gets more recognition after her string of strong recent roles.

If you’re looking for something entertaining but darkly relevant to watch, “Companion” is the ideal candidate now that it’s streaming on PVOD. The cast is strong, the visuals are satisfyingly crisp, and its exploration of self-discovery is fascinating to watch. You’ll probably find yourself gripping your seat as you watch the chaotic events unfold.

If you’re looking for more streaming recommendations, see what new movies and shows are coming to Netflix this week. Otherwise, you can buy/rent “Companion” on Amazon or Apple TV right now.