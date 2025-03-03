Where to stream ‘Anora’ — how to watch the Oscar winner right now

The 2025 Academy Awards crowned “Anora” as the biggest winner of the night, taking home five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Directed by Sean Baker, the critically acclaimed drama has earned its praise thanks to Mikey Madison’s powerful performance and its ability to deconstruct the typical Cinderella story.

“Anora” follows a 22-year-old stripper from Brooklyn who becomes romantically involved with the son of a Russian oligarch. Their impulsive marriage faces challenges when his parents intervene.

Now that “Anora” has solidified its place in Oscar history, many are probably eager to watch (or rewatch) the award-winning movie. Here’s where you can stream “Anora” right now.

How to watch ‘Anora’ in the U.S.

Currently, the only way to watch “Anora” at home in the U.S. is by purchasing or renting it through PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.

However, if you don’t mind waiting a little longer, “Anora” will be available to stream on Hulu starting March 17. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, it’s well worth holding out for its streaming release since this Oscar-winning movie is definitely worth the wait.

If you’re not a Hulu subscriber yet, now might be the perfect time to sign up. With “Anora” joining its lineup this month, Hulu continues to prove why it’s one of the best streaming services out there. For those who’ve been on the fence about making an account, “Anora” is just one more great reason to join.

How to watch ‘Anora’ in the U.K.

“Anora” is available for rental or purchase in the U.K. on several digital platforms including Amazon, Apple TV, and Sky Store. While it’s not currently included in any subscription-based streaming services, it is scheduled to become available on Sky Cinema at some point in 2025.

This Oscar winner is also still showing in select U.K. cinemas, so you may still be able to catch it on the big screen.

How to watch ‘Anora’ from elsewhere

“Anora” is available to rent or buy in most places around the world. However, if you’re abroad and can’t seem to find this movie online, you can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

