When is 'The Phoenician Scheme' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

Director Wes Anderson's latest movie is "The Phoenician Scheme," a dark comedy about wealthy international businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro). Having narrowly dodged an assassination attempt, Korda appoints his daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton) sole heir to his estate and embarks on a new enterprise, which puts them in the crosshairs of more dangerous foes.

Anderson's summer movie is composed as precisely as ever, and was reasonably well-received by plenty of critics and moviegoers. At the time of writing, it's Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 78% critics' rating and a slightly lower score (71%) from fans.

In general, the consensus seems to be that "The Phoenician Scheme" is a typically stylish feature from the director, but it also isn't quite doing enough to stand alongside some of Anderson's absolute best movies.

The movie first hit theaters at the end of May (with a nationwide release following one week later, on June 6), so we haven't gotten a confirmed streaming release date for "The Phoenician Scheme" just yet.

Nevertheless, if you've decided not to see it in theaters and are waiting to watch it at home, here's our best guess at a potential "The Phoenician Scheme" streaming date.

When is 'The Phoenician Scheme' coming to streaming?

At the time of writing, the only way to watch "The Phoenician Scheme" is by seeing it in your local movie theater.

Seeing as it only hit theaters at the end of May, that's probably going to be the only way to watch it for a little while yet, too. Plus, it won't come to streaming services straightaway, either; it'll first head to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts like Amazon.

Nevertheless, since the movie was distributed in the U.S. by Focus Features (a Universal subsidiary), we can at least expect "The Phoenician Scheme" to make its streaming debut on Peacock.

It's important to bear in mind that we don't yet have a confirmed "The Phoenician Scheme" streaming date. However, looking back at how long it's usually taken Focus Features' other releases to arrive on streaming, I'd wager "The Phoenician Scheme" could come to Peacock in mid to late July 2025.

That's based on the fact that we typically wait between six to eight weeks for Focus Features films to start streaming. For example, "Black Bag" arrived on Peacock on May 2, seven weeks after it hit theaters, while survival thriller "Last Breath" came to the streamer on April 25, eight weeks after its February 28 theatrical debut.

However, if "The Phoenician Scheme" instead follows the release pattern of the acclaimed comedy-drama "The Ballad of Wallis Island," we might have to wait a bit longer for a streaming date. Tom Basden's endearing watch just hit the streamer on June 6, 10 weeks after its limited theatrical release on March 28.

As soon as we get an official update (or a confirmed streaming date for "The Phoenician Scheme"), we'll be sure to share it here, so keep checking back.