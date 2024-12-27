7 most exciting Apple products for 2025

Apple had a very busy 2024, launching everything from the Apple Vision Pro (to tepid reviews) to the iPhone 16 series (to good reviews) and finally getting Apple Intelligence off the ground.

So what about 2025? We could see a completely new iPhone design in the iPhone 17 Air, the M4 chip come to the MacBook Air and a completely new product category for Apple with its rumored smart home hub. The company could even launch its own video doorbell with Face ID.

Here's a look at the potential products coming out of Cupertino in the coming year.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

Normally it’s the Pro or Pro Max that winds up stealing the spotlight with a new iPhone launch, but this year the rumored iPhone 17 Air could wind up getting the most attention.

As the thinnest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly replace the iPhone Plus in Apple’s lineup, giving shoppers a fairly big 6.6-inch screen in a design than measure just 0.24 inches thin. There are rumors, though, that the iPhone 17 Air could have just a single rear camera.

Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 17 is tipped to finally get a ProMotion display and upgraded 24MP front camera. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a sharper 48MP telephoto camera.

We’re not sure which models will get it but at least one iPhone 17 offering is expected to sport an Apple-made 5G modem.

iPhone SE 4

Rumored to launch as soon as March, the iPhone SE 4 will replace the aging iPhone SE 2022 in Apple’s lineup. Expect a full-screen design with no more Touch ID button and a much larger 6.1-inch OLED display (up from 4.7 inches) with Face ID.

Other rumors point to a sharper 48MP main camera, an A18 Chip with Apple Intelligence and Apple’s own 5G modem along with a larger battery. Assuming Apple keeps the price under $500, the iPhone SE 4 should be a hit.

Apple Command Center / HomePad

The jury is still out on what Apple will call its rumored smart home device, but the so-called Command Center / HomePad is tipped to help Apple better compete with the likes of Amazon and Google in the smart home.

The device will reportedly feature a 6-inch display (which seems small if you ask me), and you'll be able to mount it on a wall or put it on a tabletop. You'll be able to control your smart home devices from this gadget as well as make FaceTime calls. And it will have Apple Intelligence built in.

The interface is described by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as a "blend of watchOS and iOS StandBy mode," and the UI will morph based on your proximity to the device. The HomePad will apparently also run Safari, Music, Notes and calendar, and while Apple's new device will have a touch screen, you'll interact with it mainly through voice.

AriPods Pro 3

I wouldn't say the AirPods Pro 3 are a lock for 2025 given that we just got the new AirPods 4, but the rumors are heating up as we move into the new year. The new AirPods Pro 3 could get a slimmer design and/or case and we anticipate a new H series chip that should improve sound quality and hopefully active noise cancellation.

Apple is also rumored to be working on tracking your heart rate and temperature through the AirPods, but there's no guarantee these upgrades will make it into the AirPods Pro 3. Based on the reporting up until now, heart rate monitoring would be more likely and make wearing an Apple Watch less necessary.

M4 MacBook Air

We should expect a 13-inch M4 MacBook Air and 15-inch model in the first half of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the laptops were "deep in mass production" as of late December.

The M4 chip debuted first in the iPad Pro and then in the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 and MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro, so I would expect a performance boost, better Apple Intelligence support and even longer battery life from the new Airs.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The regular Apple Watch got all the attention in 2024 with the launch of the Apple Watch 10 with its bigger display, thinner design and sleep apnea detection, so it makes sense that Apple would turn its attention to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025.

The rumored upgrades for this wearable so far include hypertension detection, messages via satellite support on your wrist and 5G connectivity. I'd also expect larger display options. We could also see blood pressure tracking for the first time.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence introduced a bunch of compelling features in iOS 18.2, including ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and Image Playground, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 18.4 could be a game changer for Siri.

Apple has already teased Siri getting so-called personal context with an upcoming update, which will allow the assistant to learn more about you through the actions you take on your iPhone and via your communications. This will include texts, emails and notes. So, for example, you'll be able to ask for a confirmation number buried in an email.

In addition, Siri will be able to take actions on your behalf in third-party apps. We'll have to see how this plays out, but it sounds promising.