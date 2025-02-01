What to watch in February 2025: 17 new movies and shows, including 'Cobra Kai,' 'Yellowjackets' and 'Suits: LA'

Finding something to watch in February 2025 will be a breeze thanks to the wave of new shows and movies arriving this month on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

With so many options, it's easy to get overwhelmed. That's why we're highlighting the biggest, buzziest and most interesting new shows and movies premiering this month. Fans can look forward to the return of "Cobra Kai," "Yellowjackets," "The White Lotus," "Sweet Magnolias" and "1923." New series include the spinoff "Suits: LA," the sports comedy "Running Point" with Kate Hudson" and the political thriller "Zero Day" with Robert De Niro.

Plus, original movies are coming to streaming platforms, like the rom-com "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" and the sci-fi horror "The Gorge." Here's our guide on what to watch in February 2025.

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ (Feb. 6, Netflix)

This gripping true scam drama channels the spirit of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Set in the early days of Instagram, it follows Australian influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) and her best friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as they build a global wellness empire. Belle captivates the world with her story of curing terminal brain cancer through diet, exercise, and alternative therapies. But the truth is more shocking than inspiring—the malignant tumor never existed, except in social media posts, a bestselling mobile app, and a wildly popular cookbook. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Feb. 6 on Netflix

‘Clean Slate’ (Feb. 6, Prime Video)

Harry (George Wallace), an Alabama car wash owner, gets an unexpected surprise when his estranged child, whom he once knew as his son, returns home after 17 years as a proud trans woman named Desiree (Laverne Cox). As father and daughter work through their complicated reunion, they have to confront their difficult past while working to mend their relationship. Of course, this is a comedy, so don't expect things to go perfectly smoothly at first as Harry has to digest Desiree and Desiree has to learn to live with her father. - Brittany Vincent

Premieres Feb. 6 on Prime Video

‘Invincible’ season 3 (Feb. 6, Prime Video)

“Invincible” season 2 hit a bit of a rough patch, in no small part because it took so long to get to us and then had a mid-season break after just four episodes. But the powers that be heard the fan complaints and just a year later we’re already getting a full season 3. This season is setting up to be a massive one too. Mark (Steven Yeun) is powering up, changing his suit to signify a new era of his superhero career and is setting up for a major clash with his old boss GDA director Cecil Steadman (Walton Goggins). But lurking in the background is the threat of the impending Viltrumite invasion. You won’t want to miss the three-episode premiere on February 6. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres Feb. 6 on Prime Video

‘Sweet Magnolias’ season 4 (Feb. 6, Netflix)

Best friends forever … and a day. Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) are back, leaning on each other through all the ups and downs life brings their way. This season, the Magnolias face a devastating storm that strikes Serenity, while also juggling the chaos of the holiday season, from Halloween to Christmas. - KW

Premieres Feb. 6 on Netflix

‘The Z Suite’ (Feb. 6, Tubi)

The brilliant Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls,” “Parenthood”) headlines Tubi’s first original comedy series. Monica Marks, the sharp-witted CEO of a boutique New York ad agency, relies on her steadfast right-hand man, Doug Garcia (Nico Santos), to keep things running smoothly. But after one disastrous decision, the entire C-suite is canceled and replaced by a team of Gen Z upstarts, led by savvy social media manager Kriska Thompson (Madison Shamoun). Refusing to fade into irrelevance, Monica launches her boldest campaign yet—to take back the company she built. The only problem? The new Z-suite is settling in just fine. - KW

Premieres Feb. 6 on Tubi

‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ (Feb. 11, Netflix)

Nearly four years after its first animated “Witcher” release, Netflix has another tale in store for the wary hunters out there. Taking its sights away from Vesemir this time, Netflix’s “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep” will follow the franchise’s titular Geralt of Rivia, aptly voiced by Doug Cockle, who likewise played Geralt in “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

“Sirens of the Deep” takes inspiration from the short story “A Little Sacrifice,” which appears in Andrzej Sapkowski’s “Sword of Destiny” collection. It sees Geralt answering the calls of a seaside village in the throes of a centuries-long conflict with a race of beings living under the sea. As is typical in “Witcher” fashion, the true nature of the mysteries surrounding this conflict is far more complicated than they might initially seem — and the humans are most certainly hiding more than they’re letting on. - Ryan Epps

Premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ (Feb. 13, Peacock)

The fourth installment of the “Bridget Jones” franchise finds the titular character older, a bit wiser, but still romantically challenged. Now a widow after Mark’s death four years prior, Bridget is raising their two children with the help of her family, friends and even ex-lover Daniel (Hugh Grant). Ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, she downloads the apps and forms a connection with a younger man, 29-year-old free spirit Roxster (Leo Woodall). But she’s also drawn to her son’s science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor). It is a truth universally acknowledged that Bridget Jones’ love life will never be uncomplicated. - KW

Premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 3 (Feb. 13, Netflix)

Formerly a YouTube Red original, “Cobra Kai” has been a mainstay for Netflix for several years. Set in the world of “The Karate Kid,” this martial arts comedy-drama has Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from the first film. The show is set more than 30 years later, and this time Johnny is the primary protagonist and at first, the once-heroic Daniel into the antagonist and a bit of a jerk. Season 6 part 3 brings their story to a close with an epic five-episode series finale that picks up from part 2’s shocking cliffhanger ending. — MM

Premieres Feb. 13 on Netflix

‘La Dolce Villa’ (Feb. 13, Netflix)

Buttoned-up businessman Eric (Scott Foley) heads to Italy to stop his idealistic daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) from sinking her savings into restoring a dilapidated villa she impulsively bought for just one euro. He's determined to get out of there with his daughter in tow, but Italy soon works its magic on him and he finds himself staying. While trying to reconnect with Olivia, Eric meets the very sexy and very single Francesca (Violante Placido). He finds himself in the middle of a saucy new relationship as he plunges further into Italy's charming depths. Sounds like a good excuse to eat all the pasta, too. - BV

Premieres Feb. 13 on Netflix

‘The Gorge’ (Feb. 14, Apple TV Plus)

This sci-fi horror action movie pairs Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as highly-trained operatives posted at guard towers on opposite sides of a vast gorge that contains an undisclosed, mysterious evil. It’s like a really messed-up meet-cute. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant against their unknown, unseen enemy. When they discover what the threat actually is, they must work together to keep it in the gorge before it destroys humanity. - KW

Premieres Feb. 14 on Apple TV Plus

‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 (Feb. 14, Paramount Plus With Showtime)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to return to this series about the heart of darkness residing within a group of women who were once stranded in the wilderness as teenagers. Once again, the show toggles between two timelines. In the 1997 timeline,, the girls must dig deep to survive after their cabin burns down and continue their cannibalistic hunts — so it’s possible we may finally learn the identity of “Pit Girl.” In the present day, Misty (Christina Ricci) grapples with accidentally killing Natalie, though it may result in Van’s (Lauren Ambrose) cancer going away. - KW

Premieres Feb. 14 on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘The White Lotus’ season 3 (Feb. 16, HBO)

"The White Lotus" has become a fan favorite on HBO and Max. The murder mystery has its formula down to a science: Stick a bunch of talented actors on a remote resort, give us a murder right at the beginning and then keep us guessing for the rest of the season who died … and why. In season 3, we’re headed to Thailand with a pair of my favorite actors. Based on the trailers we’ve gotten so far, Walton Goggins plays a stressed-out rich guy with a young companion who leaves him no less stressed out. Jason Isaacs also takes on a starring role in the cast, and they bump into each other in the trailer, possibly setting off a conflict with deadly consequences. Don’t be surprised if this ends up as one of the best shows of the year. — MM

Premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and Max

‘Reacher’ season 3 (Feb. 20, Prime Video)

Alan Ritchon’s Reacher is back, bringing his tough demeanor and expert investigative skills to the north Boston and Maine areas in an undercover sting operation. In this new setting, Reacher must embed himself into a criminal organization as he is once again turned into a one-man army following last season’s corralling of his special military unit. Backup will be needed as he’s set to face off against a 7-foot tall giant that makes the 6’ 3” Ritchson look like a teenager.

But, luckily, he won’t be totally on his own as season three will be introducing Sarah Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), a Boston DEA agent that will no doubt challenge Reacher’s loner persona. And a surprise cameo is set to give season one fans some glee in the return of Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), as he attempts to give Reacher some much-needed support.

Prepare yourself for season three of “Reacher” on Prime Video by reading the novel it’s adapted from in Lee Child’s “Persuader.” - RE

Premieres Feb. 20 on Prime Video

‘Zero Day’ (Feb. 20, Netflix)

I’m really intrigued by "Zero Day," which features Robert De Niro in his first starring TV show role. This political thriller is set after a devastating global cyberattack known as Zero Day that killed 3,402 people, and De Niro is in charge of leading the investigation as respected former U.S. president George Mullen. But as his Zero Day Commission digs deeper, he uncovers a conspiracy that suggests the attack was an inside job. The limited series also stars Lizzy Caplin as his daughter U.S. congresswoman Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as his former aide and current fixer and Angela Bassett as sitting U.S. President Evelyn Mitchell. That cast alone is reason enough to watch. — MM

Premieres Feb. 20 on Netflix

‘1923’ season 2 (Feb. 23, Paramount Plus)

And here we go back into Taylor Sheridan’s YCU (“Yellowstone” Cinematic Universe). The second season of the prequel series “1923” brings back Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family during a fraught time in history, marked by breakneck Western expansion, droughts, pandemics, Prohibition and the looming Great Depression. Jacob and Cara Dutton face an exceptionally harsh winter and dangerous adversaries that threaten their family’s ranch and legacy. As Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) races home to Montana to help them, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to reunite with him.

Premieres Feb. 23 on Paramount Plus

‘Suits: LA’ (Feb. 23, NBC)

The Netflix effect has done it again. After the first eight seasons of the USA drama hit Netflix in July 2023, it became the most streamed show of that year. As a result, creator Aaron Korsh rejiggered a script about Hollywood agents to become this NBC spinoff. Ted Black (“Arrow’s” Stephen Amell) is a powerful entertainment lawyer representing A-list clients including Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington. Ted and his best friend and partner, criminal attorney Stuart Lane (“Walking Dead’s” Josh McDermitt), and their associates take on glitzy, complicated cases. And while Meghan Markle may not make a cameo, at least one OG “Suits” alum will: Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in multiple episodes. - KW

Premieres Feb. 23 on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and next day on Peacock

‘Running Point’ (Feb. 27, Netflix)

Kate Hudson makes something of a comeback in this comedy series as Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers. Yearning to step out of her brothers' spotlight, when one is forced to step down as president of basketball team the Los Angeles Waves, she eagerly takes his place. Now as part of the high-pressure world of professional sports, she's tasked with proving herself to her skeptical family, the team’s board, and the entire sports community that she’s more than up to the task. That's not exactly going to be easy in the male-dominated world of sports, which challenges Isla at every single turn. Luckily she has more than enough spunk to pull it off. - BV

Premieres Feb. 27 on Netflix