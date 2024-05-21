How to watch Zayn Malik's 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' online and from anywhere

Fans of ex-boy band One Direction who should know better, excitable kids who need to go to sleep and grateful parents can watch the Zayn Malik's "CBeebies Bedtime Story" online from anywhere using a VPN.

Celebs have been queueing up to appear on "CBeebies Bedtime Story" for years, with Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Sir Elton John and Chris Hemsworth all previous storytellers (you can catch up with their episodes via the BBC iPlayer archive).

Zayn Malik's appearance, however, has fans of former boy band One Direction hot and bothered all over social media because it is - it transpires - almost two years to the day since his ex-band mate Harry Styles did the same thing.

Malik has chosen to read 'Music Is in Everything' by Ziggy Marley: "I chose this book because I love Bob Marley, and because music and reading are both important to me as a parent."

Read on to find out how to watch "CBeebies Bedtime Story'' with Zayn Malik online and from anywhere in the world, in addition to how to watch BBC iPlayer anywhere.

Watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' with Zayn Malik for free

Fans of Zayn Malik and Ziggy Marley's childrens' books can watch "CBeebies Bedtime Story" with Zayn Malik live and for free on CBeebies at 6:50 p.m. BST, Weds, 22 May. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. Both platforms are free to use with a valid TV license.

But what if you're a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss out on Zayn's bedtime story? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' with Zayn Malik from abroad

You don't have to miss a single "CBeebies Bedtime Story" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Can I watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Story' with Zayn Malik in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "CBeebies Bedtime Story" with Zayn Malik in the U.S. right now but if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading over to BBC iPlayer.

What has Zayn Malik been doing since One Direction split? After being catapulted to fame and success in the form of hastily-assembled 'supergroup' One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on "The X Factor" in 2010, Malik left the band in 2015. He and ex girlfriend, American model Gigi Hadid, had a daughter, Khai, in September 2020. He has recently released his fourth album called "Room Under The Stairs" that is all about his personal journey, healing and growth. Apparently. "[The music] is raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.," he said. "I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts inspired me to want to write something from that place. "I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world." He made his debut UK solo performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Friday, 17 May 2024.