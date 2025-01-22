'Yellowjackets' season 3 trailer just dropped — and it looks like the mystery thriller's wildest chapter yet

Paramount Plus just dropped the trailer for "Yellowjackets" season 3. And, as you might expect from the trailer for one of the gnarliest shows on TV right now, it looks just as wild as ever.

Set — fittingly — to Drowning Pool's "Bodies," this new trailer teases that our present-day cast will be doing everything they can to keep what went down after the crash a secret. And, given what we've already seen from this killer mystery thriller, it should be no surprise that the warning that opens the clip is as ruthless as it is: "The only way to be safe is to be the only one left."

Cue scenes of frantic chaos in the past, as divisions really seem to be springing up, while in the present day, our grown-up survivors are battling with a fresh conspiracy — one that they're desperate to get ahead of.

Oh, and if you were at all concerned that this might be a tamer season than the last two, the repeated focus on bloodied knives, screaming faces, and mounting violence say otherwise. There's reason to believe this just might be the show's most brutal season yet; why else would our survivors go so far to keep their secrets buried?

Excited? You don't have long to wait; "Yellowjackets" season 3 premieres on Paramount Plus with Showtime on February 14, with a two-episode premiere. Prefer to watch live? "Yellowjackets" season 3's on-air Showtime debut is slated for Sunday, February 16 a 8 p.m. ET. If you need to plan some anti-Valentine's Day programming, this is it.

What else do we know about 'Yellowjackets' season 3?

If you want to know as much as possible about the new season, Paramount Plus with Showtime has teased what's in store for season 3.

Per a synopsis, we know that "Yellowjackets" season 3 sees the plane crash survivors facing somewhat of a victory; they've managed to make it through a brutal winter, but tensions are growing within the group, tensions that could threaten their survival.

Meanwhile, long-dormant secrets threaten to come to light about our grown-up survivors, and as they fight to keep their lives together, they've got to wrestle with a dark question: who are they really, and what are they hiding from one another?

As for cast news, "Yellowjackets" season 3 features two notable additions that we know about right now: Hilary Swank and Joel McHale have both boarded the season as guest stars.

Can't wait for "Yellowjackets" to return? Be sure to check out our guide to the best shows like "Yellowjackets" and the best shows and movies on Paramount Plus for help finding something new to stream between now and February 14.