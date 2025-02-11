How to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' online – stream 2025 romantic comedy from anywhere

In what was turning out to be one of the most voluminous diaries in literary/film history (we are now assured this is the final installment in the series), Hollywood A-Lister Renée Zellweger appears to be signing off in "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" with her character having no clue about the direction her love life might take. And that, it seems, is just how we like it.

Here's how to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" from anywhere with a VPN.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy": Streaming info, date "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" premieres on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, February 13. The film is 1hr 30 mins.

• U.S. — Peacock

• Everywhere else — Film theatres internationally

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Several other cast members also return here including Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver (yes, we thought he was toast too) and Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings – see the FAQ below for Mark Darcy/Colin Firth's whereabouts. Now a single mother of two, Bridget, we are told, must choose between her son's age-appropriate teacher and a young man over 20 years her junior. Here we go again.

Zellwgger has made no secret of her fondness for playing the character ("I love her. I just think she’s so much fun. She’s the best") and the franchise still has a very loyal following outside the U.S. – U.K. cinemas are predicting bigger box office sales than "Barbie" when it is released this Valentine's Day. It's straight-to-streamer Peacock in the U.S..

Will Bridget turn out to be more disorganized and error-prone than ever? Will this movie stay true to the Helen Fielding novel? Here's how to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online and from anywhere.

How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in U.S.

Possibly due to declining revenues at the box office in the U.S., beginning February 13 you can watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" on Peacock (U.S. restricted). Just sign up for a Peacock account and start streaming.

Peacock starts from $7.99/month.

Outside America? Use NordVPN to access Peacock USA from anywhere when traveling abroad from your home state in the U.S..

Watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), Americans should be able to screen "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" no matter what country they are visiting, whether it the U.K., Australia, Canada or beyond. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. Peacock service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch the "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online as if you were back home in the United States.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" streams by country

Can I watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in the U.K.?

There is no streaming release date for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in the U.K. but it will open in cinemas on Friday, February 14. When it drops it will probably be on Sky and you'll hear about that here first.

Americans on vacation in the U.K. can use NordVPN to log into Peacock U.S. and watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in Canada

There is no release date for streaming "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in Canada but it will open in theatres on Friday, February 14.

Don't want to miss Hugh Grant reprising his role? Can't make it to the movies? Americans on vacation in Canada can use NordVPN to log in back into Peacock U.S. and watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" from Canada. We use NordVPN plenty and works a treat.

How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in Australia

There is no release date for streaming "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in Australia but it will open in theatres on Thursday, February 13.

Americans on vacation Down Under can use NordVPN to log into Peacock U.S. and watch the new Bridget Jones film from Oz.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' cast

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones

as Bridget Jones Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver

as Daniel Cleaver Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings

as Doctor Rawlings Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker, a teacher at Bridget's children's school

as Mr. Wallaker, a teacher at Bridget's children's school Leo Woodall as Roxster, Bridget's sardonic and brazen new love interest

as Roxster, Bridget's sardonic and brazen new love interest Colin Firth as Mark Darcy (Firth recently starred in the "Lockerbie" drama)

as Mark Darcy (Firth recently starred in the "Lockerbie" drama) Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones, Bridget's father

as Colin Jones, Bridget's father Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones, Bridget's mother

as Pamela Jones, Bridget's mother Isla Fisher as Rebecca, Bridget's new neighbour

as Rebecca, Bridget's new neighbour Josette Simon

Nico Parker as Chloe, Bridget's children's babysitter

as Chloe, Bridget's children's babysitter Leila Farzad as Nicolette

as Nicolette Sarah Solemani as Miranda, Bridget's friend and Hard News's anchorwoman

as Miranda, Bridget's friend and Hard News's anchorwoman Sally Phillips as Sharon "Shazzer"

as Sharon "Shazzer" Shirley Henderson as Jude

as Jude James Callis as Tom

as Tom Celia Imrie as Una Alconbury

as Una Alconbury Ian Midlane as Paul

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' FAQ

We know Bridget's husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) has died so how is he in the cast for "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy"? Darcy/Firth will appear almost as a spectral presence in wordless flashbacks throughout the new film.

Where was the 2025 Bridget Jones movie shot? Like previous Bridget Jones films, this one was mostly shot on location in and around Hampstead, a wealth area of West London home to rockstars and celebrities. Notting Hill's Electric Diner serves as the location for Bridget's first date with 'The Roxter' – her new love interest. Fancy visiting? It's a hot brunch spot rated 4/5 on TripAdvisor. The 'summer love' scenes, meanwhile, were filmed at French restaurant La Cage Imaginaire, a couple of minutes walk from Hampstead Tube station, and foodie paradise Borough Market, located in London's SE1 district.

