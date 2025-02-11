How to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' online – stream 2025 romantic comedy from anywhere
Hapless romantic Bridget returns as a widow with 2 children and a chaotic love life that seems destined to go nowhere
In what was turning out to be one of the most voluminous diaries in literary/film history (we are now assured this is the final installment in the series), Hollywood A-Lister Renée Zellweger appears to be signing off in "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" with her character having no clue about the direction her love life might take. And that, it seems, is just how we like it.
Here's how to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" premieres on Peacock in the U.S. on Thursday, February 13. The film is 1hr 30 mins.
• U.S. — Peacock
• Everywhere else — Film theatres internationally
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Several other cast members also return here including Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver (yes, we thought he was toast too) and Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings – see the FAQ below for Mark Darcy/Colin Firth's whereabouts. Now a single mother of two, Bridget, we are told, must choose between her son's age-appropriate teacher and a young man over 20 years her junior. Here we go again.
Zellwgger has made no secret of her fondness for playing the character ("I love her. I just think she’s so much fun. She’s the best") and the franchise still has a very loyal following outside the U.S. – U.K. cinemas are predicting bigger box office sales than "Barbie" when it is released this Valentine's Day. It's straight-to-streamer Peacock in the U.S..
Will Bridget turn out to be more disorganized and error-prone than ever? Will this movie stay true to the Helen Fielding novel? Here's how to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online and from anywhere.
How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in U.S.
Possibly due to declining revenues at the box office in the U.S., beginning February 13 you can watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" on Peacock (U.S. restricted). Just sign up for a Peacock account and start streaming.
Peacock starts from $7.99/month.
Outside America? Use NordVPN to access Peacock USA from anywhere when traveling abroad from your home state in the U.S..
In addition to "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy", Peacock also has the rights to live Premier League football, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
Watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' from anywhere
"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" streams by country
Can I watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in the U.K.?
There is no streaming release date for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in the U.K. but it will open in cinemas on Friday, February 14. When it drops it will probably be on Sky and you'll hear about that here first.
Americans on vacation in the U.K. can use NordVPN to log into Peacock U.S. and watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online and from anywhere in the world.
How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in Canada
There is no release date for streaming "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in Canada but it will open in theatres on Friday, February 14.
Don't want to miss Hugh Grant reprising his role? Can't make it to the movies? Americans on vacation in Canada can use NordVPN to log in back into Peacock U.S. and watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" from Canada. We use NordVPN plenty and works a treat.
How to watch "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" online in Australia
There is no release date for streaming "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" in Australia but it will open in theatres on Thursday, February 13.
Americans on vacation Down Under can use NordVPN to log into Peacock U.S. and watch the new Bridget Jones film from Oz.
'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' cast
- Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones
- Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver
- Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker, a teacher at Bridget's children's school
- Leo Woodall as Roxster, Bridget's sardonic and brazen new love interest
- Colin Firth as Mark Darcy (Firth recently starred in the "Lockerbie" drama)
- Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones, Bridget's father
- Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones, Bridget's mother
- Isla Fisher as Rebecca, Bridget's new neighbour
- Josette Simon
- Nico Parker as Chloe, Bridget's children's babysitter
- Leila Farzad as Nicolette
- Sarah Solemani as Miranda, Bridget's friend and Hard News's anchorwoman
- Sally Phillips as Sharon "Shazzer"
- Shirley Henderson as Jude
- James Callis as Tom
- Celia Imrie as Una Alconbury
- Ian Midlane as Paul
'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' FAQ
We know Bridget's husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) has died so how is he in the cast for "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy"?
Darcy/Firth will appear almost as a spectral presence in wordless flashbacks throughout the new film.
Where was the 2025 Bridget Jones movie shot?
Like previous Bridget Jones films, this one was mostly shot on location in and around Hampstead, a wealth area of West London home to rockstars and celebrities.
Notting Hill's Electric Diner serves as the location for Bridget's first date with 'The Roxter' – her new love interest. Fancy visiting? It's a hot brunch spot rated 4/5 on TripAdvisor.
The 'summer love' scenes, meanwhile, were filmed at French restaurant La Cage Imaginaire, a couple of minutes walk from Hampstead Tube station, and foodie paradise Borough Market, located in London's SE1 district.
