How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 online from anywhere

The advance publicity for "The Wheel of Time" season 3 promises trouble ahead: "With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves." Not an easy job at the best of times, but when there is a dream-walking channeler on your case, it sounds like a recipe for some kind of catastrophe.

Below, we reveal where to watch “The Wheel of Time" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 online — release date and streaming info 'The Wheel of Time’ season 3 drops internationally on Thursday, March 13 at 12 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT with a three-episode premiere. After that, the remaining five episodes will land on the streaming service weekly.

• Global stream — Amazon Prime (FREE 30-day trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Moghedien (the dream walking channeler in question, played by Laia Costa) is a previously unseen member of the Forsaken, but she will be in good company as there is now no shortage of bad guys. And, consequently, conflict.

As if that is not enough, we also have Rand (Joshua Stradowski) walking through the Glass Columns of Rhuidean and, if the teaser is anything go by, time shifting flashbacks (and flash forwards) for many of the main cast.

The teaser is narrated by Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) who knows that her fate is intertwined with Rand's and that in all of the infinite number of futures available, on whichever timeline she survives, Rand dies.

Below is our full guide to how to watch “The Wheel of Time" season 3 online with an Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial.

Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 on Prime Video

How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia

"The Wheel of Time" season 3 lands with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 13 at: 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 7 a.m. GMT in the U.K.; and 6 p.m. AEST in Australia. There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows. After this trial period ends, a subscription costs: U.S. – $14.99 per month / $139 annually Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually U.K. – £8.99 per month / £95 annually Australia – AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually In addition to "The Wheel of Time" season 3, Prime Video is also home to hit originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.

How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 from abroad

How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

If you try to access your Amazon Prime account from abroad, you might find that your access is restricted – and some titles might be unavailable until your return home. The solution? A VPN, which lets you access your Prime Video content as if you were in your regular region of the world. Our all-time favourite is NordVPN (save up to 70% with this deal). Here's why it's the best:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 72% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 trailer

Before reading our "The Wheel of Time" season 3 guide, you might want to check out the full series trailer, below.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

‘The Wheel of Time' season 3 — Cast

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Joshua Stradowski as Rand al'Thor

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Fares Fares as Ishamael

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald

Lindsay Duncan as Anvaere Damodred

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Laia Costa as Moghedien



NEW CAST MEMBERS

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan

Olivia Williams as Queen Margase Trakand

Callum Kerr as Prince Galad

Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril

Luke Fetherston as Lord Gawyn

Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere

Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melanie

Björn Landberg as Rhuarc

Synnøve Macody Lund as Melindhra.

‘The Wheel of Time' season 3 release schedule and episode guide

Season 03 Episode 01 — "To Race The Shadow": Thursday, March 13

— Thursday, March 13 S03 E02 — "A Question of Crimson": Thursday, March 13

— Thursday, March 13 S03 E03 — "Seeds of Shadow": Thursday, March 13

— Thursday, March 13 S03 E04 — "The Road to the Spear": Thursday, March 20

— Thursday, March 20 S03 E05 — "Tel’aran’rhiod": Thursday, March 27

— Thursday, March 27 S03 E06 — TBA: Thursday, April 3

— Thursday, April 3 S03 E07 — TBA: Thursday, April 10

— Thursday, April 10 S03 E08 — TBA: Thursday, April 17

'The Wheel of Time's' FAQs

Is "The Wheel of Time" franchise based on a book? Yes, the drama in based on a series of books of the same name, written by Robert Jordan, they proved to be an inspiration for George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" novels.

Who are the forsaken in The Wheel of Time? There are 13 Forsaken in 'The Wheel of Time': Demandred, Ishamael, Lanfear, Mesaana, Semirhage, Balthamel, Aginor, Asmodean, Rahvin, Sammael, Be'lal, Graendal and Moghedien.

More from Tom's Guide