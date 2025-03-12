How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 online from anywhere

The Forsaken have been released and there could be trouble ahead. Strike that. There is very definitely trouble ahead.

Rand (Josha Stradowksi) carries a female figures across the Wastes in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3 key-art
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
The advance publicity for "The Wheel of Time" season 3 promises trouble ahead: "With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves." Not an easy job at the best of times, but when there is a dream-walking channeler on your case, it sounds like a recipe for some kind of catastrophe.

Below, we reveal where to watch “The Wheel of Time" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 online — release date and streaming info

'The Wheel of Time’ season 3 drops internationally on Thursday, March 13 at 12 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT with a three-episode premiere. After that, the remaining five episodes will land on the streaming service weekly.
Global stream Amazon Prime (FREE 30-day trial)
Watch anywhere

Moghedien (the dream walking channeler in question, played by Laia Costa) is a previously unseen member of the Forsaken, but she will be in good company as there is now no shortage of bad guys. And, consequently, conflict.

As if that is not enough, we also have Rand (Joshua Stradowski) walking through the Glass Columns of Rhuidean and, if the teaser is anything go by, time shifting flashbacks (and flash forwards) for many of the main cast.

The teaser is narrated by Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) who knows that her fate is intertwined with Rand's and that in all of the infinite number of futures available, on whichever timeline she survives, Rand dies.

Below is our full guide to how to watch “The Wheel of Time" season 3 online with an Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial.

Watch 'The Wheel of Time' season 3 on Prime Video

How to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia

Prime VideoThursday, March 13U.S.CanadaU.K.Australia

"The Wheel of Time" season 3 lands with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 13 at: 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 7 a.m. GMT in the U.K.; and 6 p.m. AEST in Australia.

There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows.

After this trial period ends, a subscription costs:

U.S. – $14.99 per month / $139 annually

Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually

U.K. – £8.99 per month / £95 annually

Australia – AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually

In addition to "The Wheel of Time" season 3, Prime Video is also home to hit originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.

How to watch 'The Wheel of Time' season 3 from abroad

How to watch 'The Wheel of Time' season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 trailer

Before reading our "The Wheel of Time" season 3 guide, you might want to check out the full series trailer, below.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube The Wheel of Time Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

‘The Wheel of Time' season 3 — Cast

  • Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred
  • Joshua Stradowski as Rand al'Thor
  • Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran
  • Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara
  • Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere
  • Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara
  • Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon
  • Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw
  • Hammed Animashaun as Loial
  • Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani
  • Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif
  • Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale
  • Johann Myers as Padan Fain
  • Fares Fares as Ishamael
  • Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan
  • Taylor Napier as Maksim
  • Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand
  • Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald
  • Lindsay Duncan as Anvaere Damodred
  • Ayoola Smart as Aviendha
  • Laia Costa as Moghedien

    NEW CAST MEMBERS
  • Olivia Williams as Queen Margase Trakand
  • Callum Kerr as Prince Galad
  • Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril
  • Luke Fetherston as Lord Gawyn
  • Isabella Bucceri as Faile Bashere
  • Nukâka Coster-Waldau as Bair
  • Salóme Gunnarsdóttir as Melanie
  • Björn Landberg as Rhuarc
  • Synnøve Macody Lund as Melindhra.

‘The Wheel of Time' season 3 release schedule and episode guide

  • Season 03 Episode 01 "To Race The Shadow": Thursday, March 13
  • S03 E02 "A Question of Crimson": Thursday, March 13
  • S03 E03 "Seeds of Shadow": Thursday, March 13
  • S03 E04 "The Road to the Spear": Thursday, March 20
  • S03 E05 "Tel’aran’rhiod": Thursday, March 27
  • S03 E06 TBA: Thursday, April 3
  • S03 E07 TBA: Thursday, April 10
  • S03 E08 TBA: Thursday, April 17

'The Wheel of Time's' FAQs

Is "The Wheel of Time" franchise based on a book?

Yes, the drama in based on a series of books of the same name, written by Robert Jordan, they proved to be an inspiration for George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" novels.

Who are the forsaken in The Wheel of Time?

There are 13 Forsaken in 'The Wheel of Time': Demandred, Ishamael, Lanfear, Mesaana, Semirhage, Balthamel, Aginor, Asmodean, Rahvin, Sammael, Be'lal, Graendal and Moghedien.

Bill Borrows
Bill Borrows

Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.

