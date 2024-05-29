How to watch 'The Truth About Temu' online: stream Dispatches documentary from anywhere

Having amassed over 100 million users in the U.S. – plus 15 million in U.K. – since it launched in 2023, Temu is now the second most-downloaded app after Amazon in America. But new documentary "The Truth About Temu" raises serious questions about the Chinese retailer's labor practices and rock-bottom prices.

Here's how to watch "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Watch 'The Truth About Temu' online: Date, Time, TV channel U.K. date and time: "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" premieres on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT).

British investigative journalist Ellie Flynn journalist travels across the U.K. revealing how Temu has reeled in so many customers and just how addictive the shopping app can be. Along the way, she also checks out several other allegations aimed at the Chinese enterprise.

How do they keep their prices so low? Do they benefit from products made by forced labor? And, are some of their products are made with high levels of harmful materials?

Other areas of concern include the accuracy of advertising claims (we bought fake Apple products on Temu – and it was a disaster), the validity of some safety certificates and even accusations that the retailer has concealed malware and spyware within its phenomenally popular app.

The company has furiously denied all allegations made worldwide thus far. Curious? Here's where to watch "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" online and from anywhere.

Watch "The Truth About Temu" free online in the U.K.

U.K. fans can watch "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" when it airs on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4 TV and the Channel 4 streaming service - both are free (with a valid TV licence, of course).

Traveling abroad? Don't panic, you can unblock you usual Channel 4 account and watch "The Truth About Temu" online from anywhere with NordVPN.

Watch "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" from abroad

Can I watch 'The Truth About Temu: Dispatches' in the U.S.?

As yet, there are no plans to show "The Truth About Temu" documentary investigation in the U.S.

If you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation, you can catch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN to access your usual Channel 4 stream.

How to watch 'The Truth About Temu' in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" will premiere on Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT) on Channel 4 and will also be available on its streaming platform from the same day.

If you're temporarily outside of the U.K., don't panic, you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services.

Can I watch 'The Truth About Temu: Dispatches' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are no plans for Canada to pick up "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches".

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North at work or on vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN to access your Channel 4 account from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'The Truth About Temu' in Australia?

There are no plans to air "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" in Australia.

However, if you are a Brit at work or on vacation Down Under, you can catch the show by using a VPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging into your usual Channel 4 account.

"The Truth About Temu: Dispatches" FAQ

Who is Ellie Flynn, the journalist/ presenter of "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches"? Flynn is an investigative journalist and broadcaster who has made a number of documentaries in the U.K. for the BBC and Channel 4. Her debut series for BBC Three, "Ellie Undercover", premiered in 2018 and exposed the injustices facing young people in the UK. A year later she undertook a series of short investigative films for BBC One’s "The One Show" and a BBC documentary called "Secrets of the Multi-Level Millionaires". She has since fronted documentaries including "Failed by the NHS: Callie's Story" for BBC Panorama and "Cops on Trial" for Dispatches while "Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth" went on to be nominated for Investigation of the Year at the British Journalism Awards and a Rose d'Or in the News and Current Affairs category. In October 2023, Flynn launched a new podcast series in partnership with the National Crime Agency titled "UNDERWORLD: Behind The Scenes of the NCA" about serious and organised crime (available now on YouTube). This year she has investigated the hidden world of 'femcels' in "Radicalised: Are Femcels The New Incels?", "Coca Cola's Dirty Secret" and now "The Truth About Temu: Dispatches." All for Channel 4.