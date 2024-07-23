How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final online and on TV

With new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe at the helm, season 10 has given us nine weeks of tense textiles and sewing stitch ups. With three sewers remaining as we enter this year’s final, here's how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final date, time, channel "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final airs on Wednesday, July 24. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

BBC’s spiritual successor to "Bake Off" is set to crown a new champion with the season 10 final. Twelve budding sewers have been whittled down to three over the season, with Patrick Grant and Esme Young on hand to judge every stitch and seam.

The finalists in question are: Ailsa, who had a strong start to the season with two wins early on but hasn’t topped the pile since week five, Luke, who has only won one week but has consistently been one of the judges favourite sewers and Pascha, the sewer with the most wins under their belt and feeling the momentum of a semi-final victory.

This season has seen the show celebrate its origins, with week one inspired by the very first episode. We’ve also seen an Olympic and Euro 2024 inspired Sporting Week as well as multiple weeks celebrating travel and global inspiration. Sewers have had to ‘make do and mend’ with a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle theme in week four and the whiplash-inducing back to back challenges of the wholesome Children’s Week followed by the risque designs of Lingerie Week.

The quarter and semi-finals saw divas and design icons celebrated, but you’ll have to tune in this week to see who will have the competition in the bag and who will be left feeling stitched up.

Read on to find out how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final online and from anywhere.

Watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final for free in the U.K.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' final in the U.K.

The final of "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 will air on BBC One in the U.K. at 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 24. It will also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time. That's also where you'll find all previous episodes of the sewing competition. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' final from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in the U.S. right now.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in Australia?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" streams on Binge in Australia, so we'd expect the upcoming final to arrive with the rest of season 10 at some point in the future. Right now, you can catch up with seasons 1-9 on Binge.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' S10 final in New Zealand?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" usually airs for free on TVNZ in New Zealand. Season 9 is currently streaming on TVNZ+ although there's no word as to when season 10 might land.

British viewers currently in New Zealand can catch the show by using a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 recap

Show our spoiler-filled recap of season 10▼ Week 1 | WATCH HERE Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes the 12 sewers to the sewing room as we kick off the tenth series celebrating Sewing turning ten. In the first week, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young task the new sewers with challenges inspired by the very first set in our first series. For their first Pattern Challenge, it’s a denim A-line midiskirt. For the 90-minute Transformation Challenge, rather than altering the neckline of a T-shirt, they have to transform it into a completely new garment. Finally, in the Made-to-Measure, the sewers meet their models for the first time to make their interpretation of a casual day dress. Winner: Suzy Eliminated: Neil Week 2 | WATCH HERE It’s week 2, and judges Patrick and Esme have set three challenges inspired by the wide world of sport. In the first challenge, the sewers are presented with a pattern for a sportswear staple perfect for the winter months, the half zip fleece. In the Transformation Challenge, the sewers face a sticky wicket as they are tasked with creating a whole new outfit from cricket whites and protection. Finally, in honour of 2024 being an Olympic year, in the Made-to-Measure, the sewers nominate a country and make an outfit for a specific sport fit for an international sporting event. Winner: Georgie Eliminated: Comfort Week 3 | WATCH HERE It’s not exactly a holiday for the sewers in Week 3 as Patrick Grant and Esme Young task them with creating garments based around travel. In the Pattern Challenge, the judges channel holidays as the sewers are challenged to make a summer blouse using old tablecloths. Then they set sail in the Transformation Challenge and make bags using nautical paraphernalia. In the Made-to-Measure, The Sewing Bee heads to the coast with outfits inspired by the French Riviera. Who will make a fashion faux pas and who will turn heads with some je ne sais quoi? Winner: Ailsa Eliminated: Janet Week 4 | WATCH HERE Taking on the fast fashion industry, the second most polluting industry in the world, Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes back Reduce Reuse Recycle week. First, the sewers attempt a quilted bag using scraps sandwiched between sheets of organza. In the Transformation Challenge, the sewers come face to face with the idea of the mountains of discarded clothes created every day by the fashion industry. In 90 minutes they are tasked with cherry-picking items from textile waste to create a brand new item in a colour palette of their choosing. Finally, in a Sewing Bee first, the sewers take wedding dresses and repurpose them in to an outfit fit for a party. They cut, dye and even paint the dress and produce a range of ingenuous garments. Winner: Alex Eliminated: Don Week 5 | WATCH HERE The ten remaining sewers celebrate fashion and textiles from India. Kiell Smith-Bynoe and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young are joined by a special guest judge, Priya Khanchandani. The Pattern Challenge takes inspiration from the jacket popularised by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. In the Transformation, the sewers are challenged to make an outfit from two fabrics originating in India, calico and Madras cotton. Finally, for the Made to Measure the sewers create evening wear taking inspiration from elements of the sari. Winner: Ailsa Eliminated: Lauren Week 6 | WATCH HERE It’s Children’s Week, and Kiell Smith-Bynoe invites the seven remaining sewers to follow the pattern for a child’s sequined bomber jacket. With sequins proving tricky to tackle and ribbing around the cuffs and neck, the sewers' skills will once again be under the microscope. For the Transformation Challenge, the sewers are asked to make animal-themed fancy dress for a toddler from beach towels, with eye-catching results. Finally, the Sewing Bee welcomes mini models for the Made-to-Measure. The sewers' challenge is to unearth a childhood photo and use it as inspiration to create a brand new outfit to fit their mini models. Winner: Pascha Eliminated: Georgie Week 7 | WATCH HERE A place in the quarter-final is at stake, and this week the sewers must face three technically taxing challenges from the world of lingerie. First up, in the Pattern Challenge, it is time for bed as the sewers are asked to make a pyjama blouse. Piping is an intricate undertaking, and it should cover the cuffs and front. For the Transformation Challenge, the sewers take shapewear and lace and, using their unique structure and form, create new outfits. Finally, it’s ‘boom or bustier’ as the sewers tackle boning and make bustier dresses in the Made-to-Measure. Their ability to fit a model is put to the test - there is nowhere to hide if a bustier dress is not fitted well. Winner: Pascha Eliminated: Marcus Week 8 | WATCH HERE The quarter-final sees the five remaining sewers make garments inspired by divas past and present. From Elton to Mariah, this week’s theme is most definitely fabulous. For the Pattern Challenge, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young take Tina Turner’s iconic fringed dress as inspiration and challenge the sewers to create their own versions with multiple layers of fringing. The Transformation Challenge envisages the diva on their day off, still fabulous but this time slipping into something more comfortable in animal print. Finally, in the Made to Measure, the sewers get to choose a stage outfit for their favourite diva. From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, the sewers have all bases covered when it comes to stage presence. Winner: Luke Eliminated: Alex Week 9 | WATCH HERE Kiell Smith-Bynoe welcomes the four semi-finalists into the sewing room as the judges set three challenges inspired by design icons. First up, master pattern cutter Cristobal Balenciaga is the inspiration for the Pattern Challenge, as the sewers recreate a version of one of his dresses. In the Transformation Challenge, taking the lead from the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier, the sewers are given a pile of neck ties and tasked with using them to create a brand new garment. Finally, in the Made to Measure, Coco Chanel is in the spotlight as the sewers get the chance to scour her long career to find a style to make an outfit inspired by her work. Four remaining sewers, three challenges, but one will miss out on a place in the final. Winner: Pascha Eliminated: Suzy

