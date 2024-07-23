How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final online and on TV

The remaining contestants are hoping to get the final sewn up

With new host Kiell Smith-Bynoe at the helm, season 10 has given us nine weeks of tense textiles and sewing stitch ups. With three sewers remaining as we enter this year’s final, here's how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final date, time, channel

"The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final airs on Wednesday, July 24. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.
FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

BBC’s spiritual successor to "Bake Off" is set to crown a new champion with the season 10 final. Twelve budding sewers have been whittled down to three over the season, with Patrick Grant and Esme Young on hand to judge every stitch and seam. 

The finalists in question are: Ailsa, who had a strong start to the season with two wins early on but hasn’t topped the pile since week five, Luke, who has only won one week but has consistently been one of the judges favourite sewers and Pascha, the sewer with the most wins under their belt and feeling the momentum of a semi-final victory. 

This season has seen the show celebrate its origins, with week one inspired by the very first episode. We’ve also seen an Olympic and Euro 2024 inspired Sporting Week as well as multiple weeks celebrating travel and global inspiration. Sewers have had to ‘make do and mend’ with a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle theme in week four and the whiplash-inducing back to back challenges of the wholesome Children’s Week followed by the risque designs of Lingerie Week. 

The quarter and semi-finals saw divas and design icons celebrated, but you’ll have to tune in this week to see who will have the competition in the bag and who will be left feeling stitched up.  

Read on to find out how to watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final online and from anywhere.

Watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final for free in the U.K.

How to watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' final in the U.K.

The final of "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 will air on BBC One in the U.K. at 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 24.

It will also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time. That's also where you'll find all previous episodes of the sewing competition.

You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' final from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "The Great British Sewing Bee" season 10 final.

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in the U.S. right now.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are currently no plans to air "The Great British Sewing Bee" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 final in Australia?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" streams on Binge in Australia, so we'd expect the upcoming final to arrive with the rest of season 10 at some point in the future. Right now, you can catch up with seasons 1-9 on Binge.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Sewing Bee' S10 final in New Zealand?

"The Great British Sewing Bee" usually airs for free on TVNZ in New Zealand. Season 9 is currently streaming on TVNZ+ although there's no word as to when season 10 might land.

British viewers currently in New Zealand can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

'The Great British Sewing Bee' season 10 recap

