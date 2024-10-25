How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 online and from anywhere — date, time

If "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 has a message it remains unchanged from the first two — don't give up. If you look hard and long enough you'll find your people (even if they are an irregular assortment of misfits) and your voice (a surprisingly sweet singing one, if you're Sam). The new season of the show with the excess laughs and feelgood sentiment is about to drop.

Read on to find out how to watch "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 streaming details "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 premieres on Sunday, October 27 at 10.30 p.m. ET / PT.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Is there a more beloved comedy on TV at the moment? Probably not. "Somebody Somewhere" nails every social anxiety out there, sprinkles them generously among the cast, takes everyone on a rollercoaster of desire, disaster and wish fulfillment and then — for this third and final season in particular — adds plenty of raunch and reach-for-the-handkerchief emotion.

Sam's got herself a new job and a surprising love interest. Joel moves in with his partner. A huge man called Iceland is renting the family farm. Freshly divorced, Tricia becomes an anchor for her sister Sam as they both take on middle age with a combination of trepidation and gusto.

Read on to see how you can watch "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 online in the U.S.

"Somebody Somewhere" season 3 premieres on HBO in the U.S. from 10.30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, October 27. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling overseas and "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 around the world

How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 online in Canada

You can watch "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service on Sunday, October 27 at 10.30 p.m. ET.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 in the U.K.

Previous seasons of "Somebody Somewhere" aired on Sky Comedy but a release date for season 3 is currently TBC.

Sky subscribers can watch previous seasons via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £28/month.

Alternatively, Sky Comedy content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from only £9.99/month (currently £6.99 per month if you sign up for six months).

How to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Somebody Somewhere" season 3 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, October 28.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

If you have a Foxtel subscription you can watch also catch it there.

Where to watch 'Somebody Somewhere' S3 online in New Zealand

Neon will be streaming 'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 from October 29, 2024.

'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 - Cast list

Bridget Everett as Sam Miller

Jeff Hiller as Joel

Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia Miller

Tim Bagley as Brad

Murray Hill as Fred Rococo

Jennifer Mudge as Susan

Mercedes White as Tiffani

Meighan Gerachis as Irma

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Iceland

'Somebody Somewhere' season 3 trailer

