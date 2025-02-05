How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 online for free — stream from anywhere
Daisy May Cooper's dark comedy returns for its second run
The BBC's BAFTA-winning sitcom "Am I Being Unreasonable?" is back, with Daisy May Cooper, Lenny Rush and a host of guest stars bringing shades of mayhem and the macabre.
Here's how you can watch "Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN, plus free streaming options.
"Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 airs on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. GMT from February 5
• FREE STREAM — BBC One / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
From unlikely beginnings (taking inspiration from a thread on an internet forum), "Am I Being Unreasonable?" assumed almost instant cult classic status when its first season aired two years ago. Following the massive success of "This Country", Cooper teamed up with best friend Selin Hizli (who plays Jen) to create this hilarious if unnerving show.
Season 2 starts where the first run finished, with Cooper's Nic trying to come to terms with what really happened to former lover Alex (David Fynn) on that tube train. With that resting heavy on her conscience, this series will see her try and set son Ollie (the brilliant Lenny Rush) on the right path, while also navigating her toxic friendship with Jen and parenting woes with estranged husband Dan (Dustin Demri-Burns).
With touted appearances from a cast as diverse as comedian Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), rapper Kojey Radical and Cooper's brother Charlie, it looks like this Britcom is going from strength to surreal strength.
Read on and discover how you can watch "Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world, potentially for free.
How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 online for FREE
How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' S2 online for FREE in the U.K.
"Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 hits U.K. screens on BBC One at 9:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, February 5. Further instalments of the 6-episode series will air in the same slot each week until the finale on March 19.
You can also stream episodes live or on-demand on the Beeb's FREE streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. Just note that you need to have a valid TV license to do so.
Traveling outside the U.K? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can unblock BBC iPlayer and watch from anywhere when you download a VPN.
How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 from anywhere in the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 on your usual service?
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad and want to view the BBC stream, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream new and old episodes of "Am I Being Unreasonable?" online just as you would at home.
How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 around the world
Can I watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 in the U.S?
Although the first run of "Am I Being Unreasonable?" is available to stream on Hulu in the States, there is no indication that season 2 will land there. We have seen rumors that it has been picked up by streamers AMC+ and Sundance Now, but there is no official confirmation or release date just yet – we'll update you when we know.
However, if you're U.K. viewer travelling abroad, there's still a way to connect to BBC iPlayer from anywhere and stream hit shows like "Am I Being Unreasonable?" online no matter where you are. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN — full instructions above.
Can I watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' in Canada?
Unfortunately, "Am I Being Unreasonable?" hasn't been picked up in Canada. So if you're from the U.K. and currently travelling in the Great White North, you'll need to download a VPN and stream it on BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 in Australia
Just like the first run, "Am I Being Unreasonable?" season 2 has been confirmed to arrive for FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia.
At the moment, however, no start date has been announced. So keep an eye on your listings.
Visiting Aus and don't want to wait? Brits abroad can use NordVPN to help unlock their home streaming services.
'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 trailer
'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 episode guide
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, February 5
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, February 12
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, February 19
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, February 26
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, March 5
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, March 12
'Am I Being Unreasonable?' season 2 cast
- Daisy May Cooper as Nic
- Selin Hizli as Jen
- Lenny Rush as Ollie
- Dustin Demri-Burns as Dan
- Amanda Wilkin as Suzie
- David Fynn as Alex
- Juliet Cowan as Viv
- Phil Dunning as Gavin
- Georgie Glen as Mrs Baggot
- Beatie Edney as Carol
- Helen Ann Bauer as Lauren
- Marek Larwood as Kev
- Karla Crome as Lucy
- Chelsea Peretti
- Tom Davis
- Denise Black
- Jamali Maddix
- Kojey Radical
- Charlie Cooper
