How to watch 'Funboys' online – stream Northern Irish comedy series from anywhere

Turns out Cyndi Lauper got it half right. If this new comedy from Northern Ireland is anything to go by, boys just wanna have fun too, although the kind of fun Callum (played by Ryan Dylan), Jordan (Rian Lennon) and Lorcan (Lee R James) want to have as "Funboys" might not be to everybody's taste. But that won't stop them.

Here's how to watch "Funboys" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Funboys" has already aired in Northern Ireland but arrives on in the U.K. on BBC Three on Friday, February 14 at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

The growing pains of emotionally stunted twentysomething men? Check. In a fictional town (Ballymacnoose) that sums up the mundanity of life outside the fast lane almost everywhere in modern Britain? Check. Embarrassing sexual experiences and misadventures with drugs masquerading as life highlights? Check. If all those things float your boat then this is the show for you.

Co-written by Ryan Dylan (with co-star Lennon), he describes a "funboy" as "someone who loves good wholesome mucking about. Someone who loves their friends and isn't afraid to show it. Someone with traits of depression, anxiety, and narcissism - all rolled into one overthinking, over-feeling, overflowing burrito of existential crises." Read on for the rest of his interview below.

How to watch 'Funboys' for free in the U.K.

"Funboys" has already aired in Northern Ireland but arrives on BBC Three on Friday, February 14 at 10 p.m. GMT (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is totally free in the U.K., provided you have a valid TV license.

How to watch 'Funboys' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Funboys" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Funboys" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Funboys' around the world

Can I watch 'Funboys' in the United States?

There is no release date for "Funboys" in the U.S. as yet.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Funboys' online and on-demand in the U.K.

"Funboys" has already aired on BBC1 in Northern Ireland but arrives on BBC Three on Friday, February 14 at 10 p.m. GMT. It is also available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Funboys' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Funboys" in Canada as yet.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Funboys' online in Australia?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Funboys" in Australia as yet.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Funboys" online in New Zealand?

There are currently no announced plans to air "Funboys" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Funboys' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01 - "Much Ado about Nuttin'": The three funboys, Callum Brown, Jordan McCafferty and Lorcan Boggin, may have taken the scenic route through emotional development, but they’re trying to make the most of life in rural Ballymacnoose. While working at the local shop, Callum acquires his first-ever female admirer in the form of Gemma, who is new to town and seeking friends. Unfortunately, Callum’s burgeoning relationship means that he no longer wants to play video games all weekend with the fellas. This is too much for Jordan to bear and the PSNI are called to restrain him (again). Despite Jordan’s warnings about the devastating dangers of post-nut depression, Callum goes on his first-ever date. And things are going well until he gets an urgent call from Lorcan about a friend in peril: Jordan has jumped off a bridge in the village.

S01 E02 - "Once Upon a Time in Ballymacnoose": After a gas leak at his flat, Callum moves in with Lorcan and his dad, Sammy, aka the biggest git in Ballymacnoose. Driven by a desire to no longer be a pushover, and in a desperate attempt to get over his break-up with Gemma, Callum goes under Sammy’s wing and unleashes his own inner git. Meanwhile, Jordan’s two dads are finally tying the knot, and Jordan is caught up in all the excitement of the wedding. But whilst Jordan’s attention is focused on suit fittings and stag dos, will Callum’s transition to full baddie cause an irreparable breakdown in the funboys’ friendship? And will there be any other disastrous consequences to Callum’s personality transplant?

S01 E03 - "Pigs in Sleeping Bags": With Callum now unwelcome at Boggins’ farm and his flat still out of bounds because of a gas leak, Callum turns once more to his oldest, dearest friend, Jordan. And things seem to be going well – Jordan’s two dads show Callum some much-needed sympathy and introduce him to the foreign concept of “talking about his feelings.” Unfortunately this new-found bond doesn’t go down so well with the other member of the house… Jordan. Meanwhile, Gemma brings home a pet and unwittingly causes Lorcan to relive some very painful memories. Will his emotional constipation cause their romance to founder on the rocks or can he break the cycle of masculine silence and process his grief?

S01 E04 - "Friends Forever": Gemma and Lorcan throw a party at Boggins’ farm and it’s the biggest social event in Ballymacnoose with a whole eight people attending. One of those attendees is Gemma’s brother, David, who is tall, cool and very emotionally articulate. And weirdest of all, he seems genuinely interested in being friends with Callum. Has Callum finally found someone he can be himself with, who he can let his guard down with and who won’t take advantage of him? Meanwhile, Gemma finds one of her old personality quirks coming to the fore again as she struggles to maintain her identity amidst the intoxicating brew of Lorcan’s old-fashioned country charm. Will Lorcan pick up on his lover’s signals or barrel on as normal like a dumb pig? And while Callum focuses on his new friendship with David, Jordan decides to branch out himself and become mates with Frank. But can he handle Frank’s famously toxic banter?

'Funboys' - Cast

Ryan Dylan as Callum Brown

Rian Lennon as Jordan McCafferty

Lee R James as Lorcan Boggin

Ele McKenzie as Gemma Wilton

Richard Croxford as Ben McCafferty

Paul Bazely as Mal Chowdhry

Brian Devlin as Sammy Boggin

Owen Colgan as Frank Lynch

'Funboys' - FAQ

What else has Ryan Dylan (co-writer and "Callum") said about the show? What inspired the show? Mundanity meeting melodrama. The idea of three young men navigating life with unfiltered emotionality, while being completely clueless about what any of it means. Deep feelings colliding with shallow understanding. Also, low self-worth. Desperation. How would you describe the series? Handjobs, Class A drugs, and pigs. An embarrassingly honest look into the growing pains of three stunted, ill-equipped twenty-somethings. Tell us about your character? Callum is the human embodiment of Eeyore the donkey. Confused, sad, afraid; but not without friends. Two, to be exact. Gullible and left adrift, Callum is like an orphaned fawn frozen in the headlights of the joyriding lorry that is adulthood.

What has Dylan's writing partner Rian Lennon (also "Jordan") said about the show? What makes a Funboy? Someone willing to put it all on the line for fun. Someone willing to die a horrific death for the sake of friendship. Someone willing to give his best pal a big lovely kiss on the cheek to cheer him up, even when all the other guys will say there's something sexual in it when really it's just a platonic thing and they're just really close mates who understand the healing power of touch. What inspired the show? Myself, Ryan and Lee all experienced something known as dream meshing. It’s when you share the same dream with someone at the exact same time, sort of like online gaming. We were fully lucid and could consciously bring our personal memories to the surface. We all scanned through each other’s minds, like a Matrix combat simulation, and when our dream stomachs were full we began constructing the town of Ballymacnoose and the storylines surrounding it. We spent seven nights like this, sleeping over in each other’s houses in sleeping bags. We would spend the days physically recuperating with nourishment and warm hearted laughter, readying ourselves for the night’s construction ahead. At bedtime we would kiss each other on the cheek, take a sip of warm milk, tuck ourselves in, and enter the dream. Our day was only just beginning. How would you describe the series? It’s like strawberry flavoured chewing gum. It's sweet, gives you something to chew on, and if you swallow it it'll stay with you forever. Tell us about your character? Jordan has taken the scenic route through mental development. He's a brat. A nightmare. But a good boy all the same. His love languages are quality time and gift giving. He might scream and cry because you aren't hanging out with him, he might even threaten to throw himself into the path of an oncoming bus because you haven't replied to his texts. But it’s because he cares so, so deeply about his friends. That's what being a Funboy is all about, and if there's a better way to live then I don't want to know about it.

