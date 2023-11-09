How to watch Hullraisers season 2 online for free – stream from anywhere

Hit Humberside-based U.K. sitcom Hullraisers is back for a second run of even more daft antics for chaotic threesome Toni, Paula and Rani. Our guide below details how to watch Hullraisers season 2 online for free now. And, should you find yourself away from home, you can stream the series from anywhere with a VPN.

Casting a rare eye on the ups and downs of working class life in the Yorkshire city of Kingston upon Hull, this sophomore season of the female-led comedy looks set to offer up more hilarious insights on balancing friendship and family in the 21st century.

Hullraisers season two picks up with Toni (Leah Brotherhead) and Craig’s (Perry Fitzpatrick) family growing with baby no. 2 on the way, despite Toni being in denial.

Paula (Sinead Matthews) and partner Dane (Yanick Ghanty) are meanwhile coming to terms with their daughter Ashley (Natalie Davies) growing up and moving out, while policewoman Rana (Taj Atwal) meanwhile has her eyes opened by her mum, Nima (Shobna Gulati), revealing the secret to making the most of your menopause years.

Prepare for more salt-of-the-earth sayings and heartwarming moments

Hullraisers returns to UK screens on Thursday, November 9, at 10 p.m. with a double helping of episodes on Channel 4. Further instalments of the six-episode season will air at the same time each week. Don't want to wait? All six episodes of Hullraisers season 2 are available to stream now through Channel 4's FREE on-demand service. The service also has all of season 1 available, if you're new to the show.

Can I watch Hullraisers season 2 online in Australia?

There isn't yet a confirmed release date for Hullraisers season 2 in Australia, but chances are it will end up on Anglophile TV streaming service Britbox, which currently has season 1 available on demand. A BritBox subscription will set you back AUS$8.99 a month, or you can sign up for an annual subscription for just AUS$89.99 per year.

Can I watch Hullraisers season 2 in the U.S.?

It's a similar situation in the States, with no premiere date revealed for the second season of the show. It's likely that Hullraisers S2 will land on AMC+, which currently has season 1 of the show available on demand in the U.S. However, there's no official confirmation as yet. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month. You can kick things off with a 7-day free trial, and that includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as other hit shows.

Can I watch Hullraisers Season 2 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster has yet to option this British comedy show in Canada.

Travelling outside the U.K. and unable to access your free Channel 4 account?

Hullraisers season 2 – full episode guide

All six episodes of Hullraisers season 2 are available to stream now on Channel4.com in the UK. It's free – just sign up with your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g.M2 4WQ). You'll need a valid TV licence, of course.

S2 Episode 1 - East Riding Romeo

East Riding Romeo: Toni reckons Craig's mum's new boyfriend is a true crime villain.

S2 Episode 2 - The Paulster

The Paulster: Toni's rattled after Craig's shock proposal. Rana is mistaken for a stripper.

S2 Episode 3 - Flirt Master

Flirt Master: Rana is determined to show a miserable policeman that Hull's not dull.

S2 Episode 4 - The Godmother

The Godmother: Rana asks Toni and Paula for help when her mum is suspected of being in a drugs gang.

S2 Episode 5 - Event of the Season

Event of the Season: Toni's nemesis Leanne hosts a lavish gender reveal party. Rana pursues Hull's hottest man.

S2 Episode 6 - Toni and Craig Forever

Toni and Craig Forever: An important day has arrived for heavily pregnant Toni and Craig, but Craig's nervous.

What is Hullraisers?

A breakout female-led comedy hit in the UK for Channel 4 last year, Hullraisers was initially adapted from an Israeli hit show called Little Mom by Hull native Lucy Beaumont alongside writing partner Anne-Marie O’Connor, whose credits include Trollied and Mum.

The show centres around struggling actress and mother Toni, her older sister Paula, and vivacious police officer Rana, who is Paula's sister-in-law.

The show explores the challenging but often hilarious prevails of being a working-class woman struggling to balance work, kids, needy friends and family and annoying parents from the school playground, all the while trying to make time for some "mucking about".