3 best Pluto TV channels to watch for free right now

Pluto TV, Paramount's free streaming service, features tons of content at no cost. Not even a penny. Their live TV guide includes hundreds of channels dedicated to different film genres and TV programs you can watch that mimic traditional TV viewing. All the channels are grouped together under sections like Movies, News, Reality, Sports, Comedy, Classic TV, and Lifestyle, making it easy for people to find what they're in the mood to watch.

Then, there's a big library of On Demand content, much of which is also streamed in the live rotation. So, if you miss something, you can usually go back and catch it from the beginning using this aspect of the service. Pluto TV is a great, versatile streamer, but some channels shine a little brighter than others. Keep reading below to check out five of the best Pluto TV channels currently available.

I Love Lucy

This is a 24/7 dedicated channel to the classic sitcom, which originally aired on CBS from 1951-1957. "I Love Lucy" starred real-life married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. She played Lucy Ricardo, a housewife with showbiz career dreams, and he played her husband, a New York City club bandleader named Ricky. This led to frequent conflict since he didn't want her working, but she wouldn't stop trying, especially because she already had an "in" with her own husband in showbiz! Their landlords and best friends, the Mertzes, were usually pulled into their hijinks and feuds.

"I Love Lucy" was groundbreaking and came to define what the modern sitcom was. It was also hilarious. The channel plays all 180 episodes in order, over a few days. Then, it restarts again after the finale. It's fantastic. This is one of the few shows that can always make you laugh, no matter how many times you’ve watched it.

The only slight downside is that it just includes the original series, and none of “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” specials, which continued the gang’s adventures for a few more years. Maybe they can get added to the lineup one day.

BUZZR

Buzzr airs iconic game shows nonstop. Some titles include different iterations of “Password,” “Card Sharks,” “Match Game,” “Supermarket Sweep,” and “Classic Concentration.” This last one is from the late '80s and was hosted by “Jeopardy's” Alex Trebek. It's a super-addictive matching and rebus-puzzle-solving game. Sure, you might win a toaster, tennis bracelet or electronic typewriter, but the ultimate prize is a car… usually one that’s hideous, boxy and maroon. In other words, it's must-see TV.

What's really cool about Pluto TV's Buzzr is that this channel has the same exact programming lineup as the Buzzr your Grandma gets on her regular TV. So, it's awesome if you want to watch remotely with somebody who is technology-challenged. Also, the beloved Betty White frequently pops up as a contestant in many of the games.

The Bob Ross Channel

Next up is the most mellow, relaxing channel to exist. It just marathons episodes of “The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.” It’s great if you’re trying to unwind after a long day or quiet your mind before going to bed.

It’s also mesmerizing to see the master at work and watch Bob Ross paint. Not only is he going to teach all budding artists a thing or two, but he’s going to do it in a way that seems almost unbelievable. He paints a nice landscape. It’s perfect. Then, it seems like he’s going to ruin it by adding one too many “happy trees,” then — BAM — the landscape has morphed into something even more fantastic. The man wasn’t just an artist; he was a magician!

