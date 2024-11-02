How to watch 'Asia' online from anywhere — where to stream David Attenborough series from anywhere

"Asia" is the BBC's first landmark natural history programme on one of the most diverse and fascinating continents. Now that it's here, narrated by 98-year-old Sir David Attenborough (who else?), seven episodes show us what we've been missing.

Here's how to watch "Asia" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Stream "Asia": dates, time, channel "Asia" premieres Sunday, November 3 on BBC One at 6.20 p.m. GMT (12.20 p.m. ET / 9.20 a.m. PT). All seven episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Taking in the world's highest mountain range and deepest ocean, regions as varied as the Gobi Desert and jungles of Borneo, plus the coral seas of the Indian Ocean and the bitter wilderness of Siberia, the wealth of wildlife on display in "Asia" is bewildering.

There are flying squirrels, Mongolian wolves and proboscis monkeys but, as ever with an Attenborough documentary, the actions of humans and our interactions with nature also feature – whether that concerns how we live in cities such as Tokyo and Bangkok or (in episode 7) what some of us are doing to save the planet.

Read on to find out how to watch "Asia" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Asia" for free in the U.K.

"Asia" premieres on BBC One on Sunday, November 3 on BBC One at 6.20 p.m. GMT (12.20 p.m. ET / 9.20 a.m. PT) and will also be available for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Asia' from abroad

How to watch 'Asia' around the world

Can I watch "Asia" in the United States?

"Asia" is set for a 2025 release date TBA in the U.S. on both BBC America and AMC+.

Watch "Asia" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Asia" on Sunday, November 3 on BBC One at 6.20 p.m. GMT (12.20 p.m. ET / 9.20 a.m. PT). All seven episodes are also available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

Can I watch "Asia" online or on TV in Canada?

Can I watch "Asia" online in Australia?

Can I watch "Asia" in New Zealand?

'Asia' (2024) episode guide

Episode 1 – Beneath The Waves

Asia has the longest coastline of any continent, and the most abundant coral reefs on Earth. Its seas are connected by some of the world’s most powerful currents, and are home to over sixty percent of all marine species. This ground-breaking film features the charismatic creatures of Asia's oceans, never- seen-before spectacles and brand-new animal behaviour. From giants in the deep ocean, to tiny fish that climb trees, squid that glow in the dark, and grey reef sharks that hunt in their hundreds. Asia’s waters are as spectacular as they are diverse.

Episode 2 – Above The Clouds

Asia is the most mountainous continent on earth. From the forested slopes of the tropics to the hostile heights of the Himalaya, Asia’s mountains are home to an astonishing abundance of specialised plants and wildlife. In India, elephants live in high-altitude tea plantations; and in Thailand, mountainous caves hide the planet’s greatest gathering of swifts. In Pakistan, markhor live life truly on the edge, fighting for mates atop towering cliffs; and in Nepal, the forested foothills of the Himalaya provide hiding places for one of Asia’s shyest but most adorable mammals, the red panda.

Episode 3 – The Frozen North

In northern Asia, life defies hostile extremes. In Russia's Lake Baikal, a seal pup must take evasive action when its ice den starts to melt. Hokkaido's thermal springs are a haven for dancing red-crowned cranes. On the Tibetan Plateau, a lone Himalayan wolf hunts antelope. Fish owls thrive in the forests where Russia and China meet. On the Kamchatka Peninsula, brown bears hunt salmon in preparation for winter. Elsewhere in Japan, bats hibernate beneath snow, while red foxes and sea eagles compete for food. In Arctic Russia, polar bears wait on isolated islands for the return of sea ice.

Episode 4 – Tangled Worlds

Asia’s jungles are exceptionally diverse, but whilst they provide shelter, food, and opportunity, they are also full of dangers and hidden threats. In monsoon forests, tigers tenaciously hunt their prey, and prehistoric-looking rhinos play courtship games akin to kiss-chase. In tropical rainforests, female orangutans must search far and wide to find their perfect mates. And in the little-known forests of Iraqi Kurdistan, a new Persian leopard population is growing amidst minefields.

Episode 5 – Crowded Continent

In Asia, the most densely populated continent, animals have developed extraordinary ways to seize the opportunities of the human world. From tigers entering a city to hunt easy prey, to elephants stopping traffic to demand food from motorists. A small park in central Bangkok supports three hundred giant lizards whilst a flying squirrel in Taipei has made a cosy home in a school. Yet, the changing human world creates unprecedented challenges: proboscis monkeys are forced to venture uncomfortably closer to humans and swifts in Jerusalem face tough competition for nest sites.

Episode 6 – The Arid Heart

In the heart of Asia lie vast arid lands. These deserts and dry grasslands are so hostile, they push life to the limit. Here, one of the rarest animals on earth, the Gobi Bear, searches desperately for water, and bizarre looking long-eared jerboas use their striking features to catch insects. Asiatic lions must do whatever it takes to find food and juvenile cormorants resort to cannibalism to survive. On the arid grasslands, Pallas cats need ingenious ways to get close to their prey, Mongolian Gazelles must battle harsh winters and human barriers, and takhi horses are terrorised each night by Mongolian wolves. Life in the Arid Heart demands extraordinary resilience - those that live here are Asia’s great survivors.

Episode 7 – Saving Asia

Remarkable people are dedicating their lives to saving Asia’s extraordinary wildlife, using ingenious solutions. In Borneo, we follow a sun bear being released back into the wild; and in Java, we see how a breeding programme is saving the Javan green magpie. In Japan, orphaned shark embryos are being raised in an artificial uterus. And off Bali, fishermen are trialling new technology that could stop rare species being caught in their nets. We witness a Nepali police raid disrupting the illegal wildlife trade, and also join a 24-hour wildlife rescue team saving Sunda pangolins in urban Singapore.

'Asia' FAQ

What is it like working with Sir David Attenborough? Roger Webb (Exec Producer): "David brings so much to anything we do. We were so pleased having him voice Asia. I think he was similarly excited about the stories. It's always lovely when you get feedback from David and he says, “Oh, I really enjoyed that.” For example, he loved the Moorish idol sequence with the sharks in the Oceans episode “Beneath the Waves.” His enthusiasm never seems to dwindle. If you're getting a big smile and a thumbs up from Sir David, you’re in a good place! "He's been an absolute delight to work with. He's painstakingly gone through every script and fed back to us. He interrogates every word and will review things in great detail. It’s been a great dialogue. Together we've been truly able to hone the scripts. He's 98, and his performance in the commentary is as good as anything I've heard before. He still has the same hunger that I believe he had all those years ago. He motivates us as well, which is lovely. To work with him is an honour. He's an incredible human being, and it's just so fantastic to be working with him again on this."