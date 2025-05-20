How to watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' online - stream from anywhere around the world

Ok, it is the same basic idea as "Kitchen Nightmares" - struggling kitchen gets a kick in the pants and a spout of colorful language foxfrom a British chef with anger management issues - plus extra added kit but there is a difference this time. Chef Ramsey will have hard evidence of culinary crimes and a mole on the inside to tip him off...

Below is our guide to how to watch "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service': Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" premieres Wednesday, May 21 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo). Hulu.

• Canada — CTV (FREE) / Fox (via Fubo)

In other words, there is nowhere to hide and the one dishing the dirt will be on Team Ramsey and not one or both of the hapless lazy siblings who always seem to inherit family restaurants, run them into the ground and end up hating each other. This time round Ramsay will know precisely who is not pulling their weight.

There's already been controversy and claims that one restaurant involved was initially convinced to take part in a show with the working title "Restaurant Refresh" before they realized it was for "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" and unease at the TV crew filming the initial investigation under the cover of night.

The second part is definitely true - Ramsay prowling around with a torch is one of the show's selling points - but the logistics around how restaurants are convinced to sign up remains to be confirmed. However, surely all is fair in love, war and getting people to clean their kitchens.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" on your usual streaming subscription?

How to watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' in the U.S.

American fans can tune into "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" on Wednesday, May 21 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Fox is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV or Fubo.

How to watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' in Canada

"Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" premieres on FOX in Canada on Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT via Hulu + Live TV.

Canadians can also watch the action CTV. It will be available to stream for FREE on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Can I watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" in the U.K. but rest assured it will be coming soon and you'll read about that here first.

Can I watch 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' in Australia?

As with the U.K., there is no release date for "Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service" yet but when that changes you'll read about it here first.

All you need to know about 'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service'

'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Parthenon" - In his first mission, Gordon spies on Parthenon, a beloved family-run Greek restaurant in Washington, D.C.; Gordon's assignment is to embolden the owner to modernize and pass the torch of his nearly four-decade legacy to his son.

S01 E02: "Caffe Boa"

S01 E03: "TBA"

S01 E04: "TBA"

S01 E05: "TBA"

S01 E06: "TBA"

'Gordon Ramsey's Secret Service' First Look

Official Series Trailer: Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service | FOX Food Club - YouTube Watch On

Which U.S. restaurants have participated in season one of "Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service"? Parthenon (Washington, DC) Caffe Boa (Phoenix, AZ) Mrs. White’s Golden Rule (Phoenix, AZ) Callahan’s Seafood Bar & Grill (Frederick, MD) MacGregor’s (Harve de Grace, MD) Marvel Ranch (Reading, PA) Wilson’s Secret Sauce BBQ (Upper Darby Township, PA) Pretty Girls Cook (Philadelphia, PA) Dahlak (Philadelphia, PA) Bruno’s (Lafayette Hill, PA) Savin Bar Kitchen (Dorchester, MA) The Neighborhood Kitchen (Whitinsville, MA) Crazy Burger Café and Juice Bar (Narragansett, RI)

