How to watch ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online: live stream Ken Burn’s two-part documentary from anywhere

Ken Burns presents his first non-US documentary with “Leonardo da Vinci”, a two-parter celebrating the incredible legacy of the Italian polymath and painter on PBS from Monday, November 18. Follow our guide below for how to watch “Leonardo da Vinci” online for free. Traveling outside the U.S.? Simply download a VPN to stream the documentary movie from anywhere.

Stream ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online for FREE: channel, start time, and streaming options “Leonardo da Vinci” part 1 will premiere on Monday, November 18 at 7 p.m. on Nine PBS, with part 2 following the next day in the same timeslot.

• FREE STREAM — PBS.org (U.S., CAN)

Directed by the Oscar-nominated Burns (1985’s “The Statue of Liberty”, 1994’s “Baseball”), and providing baritone-voiced narration from Keith Davis (2021’s “Muhammed Ali”), “Leonardo da Vinci” transports us back to 15th century Italy to explore da Vinci’s trail-blazing genius.

Best known as the painter of the Mona Lisa, his vast treasury of notebooks are poured over here: evidence of his prodigious investigations into the sciences, architecture, philosophy, and engineering too. He’s even credited with providing the first description of coronary atherosclerosis.

The documentary will chart his apprenticeship in Florence, Italy, in Part 1, “The Disciple of Experience”, before exploring his monumental contributions to a range of disciplines in “Painter-God”, interweaving primary accounts of his life and on-camera interviews with modern scholars, artists, and admirers. The series’ split screen approach reiterates the outsized impact of the artist's work: contextualising his achievements through the juxtaposition of video, sound, and images across multiple time periods.

Get ready to be inspired by the life of a genius. Read our guide below for how to watch “Leonardo da Vinci” online now, live and on-demand through PBS.org.

How to watch ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online for FREE in the U.S.

US viewers can watch “Leonardo da Vinci” on PBS from Monday, November 18. Timings will vary depending on location, but on Nine PBS, episodes air at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Part 2 will air on Tuesday, November 19. But if you miss the initial broadcast, there will also be a number of encore screenings (including both episodes back-to-back on Sunday, November 24). Don’t have cable? Stream your PBS livestream on through the PBS website and app. It’s free, with no fee required. It will also be made available on-demand after its linear TV debut. However, should you want full, extended access to PBS, consider signing up to PBS Passport. That provides access to PBS Masterpiece programming, a rotating selection of Ken Burns’ documentaries, and much more, with a suggested donation of around $5 a month or $60 a year – depending on your local station. Not in the U.S. when Ken Burns’ documentary “Leonardo Da Vinci” airs on PBS? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch 'Leonardo da Vinci' around the world

How to watch ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online free in Canada

In Canada, Ken Burn’s extraordinary doc is also available through your local PBS station. “Leonardo da Vinci” will air in two parts, on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For cord-cutters, PBS.org is the place to go to stream both episodes, free of charge.

For extended access to PBS content, consider getting PBS Passport. That’ll provide access to a range of the network’s channels, like PBS Life and PBS Masterpiece. Membership costs a suggested donation of CA$5 per month, although prices will alter depending on your local station.

Can I watch ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online in the U.K?

The bad news? U.K viewers will have to wait to watch the new “Leonardo da Vinci” documentary. However, things are looking up because it’s been acquired for broadcast by the BBC, so it should be shown on one of the network’s linear channels in the near future, and available to stream on BBC iPlayer for free.

Can I watch ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ online in Australia?

It doesn’t seem as if Aussies viewers will be able to watch “Leonardo da Vinci” anytime soon, with no word if it getting a distributor Down Under. However, should that change, we’ll be sure to provide the latest details here.

‘Leonardo da Vinci’ episode guide

“Leonardo da Vinci” episode 1: Monday, November 18

“Leonardo da Vinci” episode 2: Tuesday, November 19

When will ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ air on TV? In the U.S. and Canada, ‘”Leonardo da Vinci” will air in two parts: beginning on Monday, November 18, and with the second and concluding instalment on Tuesday, November 19.

Where can I watch Ken Burns’ documentary? “Leonardo da Vinci” will air on PBS in the U.S. and Canada. It’s been picked up by the BBC in the U.K., but as of yet, no broadcast date has been announced.

