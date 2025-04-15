How to watch Inter vs Bayern: live stream Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg from anywhere in the world

The San Siro will be rocking on Wednesday, April 16, as Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan attempt to secure passage into the Champions League semi-finals. The Series A leaders secured a 2-1 win over Bayern at the Allianz Arena last week and will start as huge favorites thanks to their defensive solidity.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET, Bayern do have an impressive record against Inter, winning all four of their matches at the San Siro without conceding a goal.

Inter vs Bayern will be shown on Discovery+ in the U.K. and on Paramount+ in the U.S.. Find out how you can watch from anywhere in the world and potentially for free below...

How to watch Inter vs Bayern for free

Fans in Ireland can watch Inter vs Bayern for FREE on Virgin Media Play (geo-restricted). A stream of the Champions League game is also being shown for free on Tapmad (geo-restricted), an ad-free sports streaming service that doesn’t even require a registration.

Note: If you're abroad, you'll need use a VPN to access the game. We recommend NordVPN to unblock a free stream — it’s fast, secure, reliable and affordable.

How to unblock Inter vs Bayern with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're abroad.

There are lots of VPNs on the market, but many are not particularly good or reliable. We would always recommend our favorite: NordVPN – it's secure and works with free streams.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard lots of people recommend NordVPN – it's the best of its kind, outstanding at unblocking streaming services, highly secure and fast. You can also get 3 months free and if you don't like it after 30-days, NordVPN will give you your money back.

✅ Using a VPN to watch Inter vs Bayern is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to a Pakistan server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a Pakistan-based server.

3. Go to Tapmad and watch the free live stream!

Can you watch Inter vs Bayern in 4K for free?

Unfortunately, this game is not being shown by any broadcasters in 4K.

Can I watch Inter vs Bayern free without cable?

Yes – if you consider using a free trial. The game will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S. which offers a free 7-day trial.

A subscription to Paramount+ starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Champions League schedule

Tuesday, April 15

Quarter-finals

Aston Villa vs PSG (Agg 1-3)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (Agg 0-4)

Wednesday, April 16

Quarter-finals

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (Agg 2-1)

Real Madrid vs Arsenal plays (Agg 0-3)

Tuesday, April 29

Semi-finals

Saturday, May 31

Final

What is the Champions League? An annual club football competition organized by UEFA, the Champions League has been running since 1955 and is contested by top-division clubs across Europe. Attracting a huge television audience throughout the world, the final is consistently the most-watched sporting event in the world. This year the format was changed as 36 teams qualified for the initial league phase which was followed by a knockout phase. This will conclude with the final on Saturday, May 31, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Have Inter or Bayern ever won the Champions League? Inter have won the Champions League on three occasions, with their most recent triumph coming in 2010 when they beat Bayern 2-0. Bayern have also enjoyed plenty of success in Europe, emerging as champions six times. The last time they won the Champions League was in 2020, when they secured a 1-0 win over PSG.

