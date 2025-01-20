Donald Trump's inaugural address live stream — how to watch 47th President speak after being sworn in

After being sworn in as President of the United States for the second time, Donald Trump will give an address on Monday, the day of his inauguration. This first speech as President will outline his vision and plans for the four years to come. Here's our guide to where to watch and stream Donald Trump's address online for free and from anywhere with a VPN

Donald Trump's address live stream: date, time, TV channels Donald Trump's address takes place on Monday, January 20, the day of his inauguration.

• Inauguration begins: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Tues)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling

This speech is going to take place inside, as the weather in Washington D.C. is going to be too cold for it to be outside as usual. Instead, it will be in the Capitol Rotunda. This time around, Donald Trump is expected to be more upbeat than he was on becoming the 45th President. “Light” and “unity” are set to be the leading themes, according to Axios.

The swearing-in ceremony that sees Trump and his Vice President JD Vance take office will begin at 12 p.m. ET. Trump’s address will therefore take place shortly after that. It is not known exactly how long the new President will speak for. Eight years ago, he delivered 1,433 words in 16 minutes.

Read on to find where you can watch Donald Trump inauguration live streams online from anywhere in the world, with plenty of free options available.

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address for free

The importance of the inauguration and Trump's address means there is coverage is the world over, some of it FREE.

In the United States, the ABC News Live website will feature rolling coverage for free.

You can also tap into free coverage in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer, and Australia on SBS.

Our full guide to how to watch Trump's address is below.

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address from anywhere

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address in the U.S.

Coverage of the inauguration, including Trump's inaugural address, will be broadcast on all the major networks on Monday, January 20.

ABC coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan. ABC will also stream through the ABC News Live website and ABC app, and through Disney Plus and Hulu streaming platforms.

coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan. ABC will also stream through the ABC News Live website and ABC app, and through Disney Plus and Hulu streaming platforms. CNN 's inauguration coverage is set to being at 12 a.m. ET Monday and go on until 4 a.m. Tuesday. As well as watching on cable, you can live stream CNN on the CNN Max streaming service and CNN.com.

's inauguration coverage is set to being at 12 a.m. ET Monday and go on until 4 a.m. Tuesday. As well as watching on cable, you can live stream CNN on the CNN Max streaming service and CNN.com. Fox News coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT with "Fox and Friends First". Coverage of the main ceremony takes place between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It will be available on cable as well as on the Fox News website and app.

coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT with "Fox and Friends First". Coverage of the main ceremony takes place between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It will be available on cable as well as on the Fox News website and app. MSNBC 's coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m PT with "Way Too Early" and then“Morning Joe”. Rachel Maddow is on duty for the coverage of the main ceremony from 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

's coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m PT with "Way Too Early" and then“Morning Joe”. Rachel Maddow is on duty for the coverage of the main ceremony from 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. NBC begins its coverage live at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m PT with a special edition of the live show before Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie take over from 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. It is also going to be available on on Peacock TV (from $7.99/mo), which will be using the multi-view function it debuted at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sling TV is one of the best cable alternatives around. Its Sling Blue package includes FOX News, ABC News and CNN in selected marked – plus MSNBC, Bloomberg TV and more. Plans start at $46/month and you can cancel any time. Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV.

If you love news, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of news channels, as well as various sports channels.

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address in the U.K.

Various UK news channels will show Trump's address, some for FREE.

BBC: Live coverage of the events starts at 3:30 p.m. GMT on BBC One and the BBC News Channel and continues all through the evening on the latter. You can watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer, but remember that you need to be a license fee payer.

Live coverage of the events starts at 3:30 p.m. GMT on BBC One and the BBC News Channel and continues all through the evening on the latter. You can watch for on BBC iPlayer, but remember that you need to be a license fee payer. Sky News: Coverage begins from 12 p.m GMT. If you want to sign up to watch, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address in Canada

In Canada, Trump's address will be on CBC and CBC News, with coverage of the inauguration starting at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch it all on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and everywhere you stream CBC News.

The ceremony will also be on CTV, which you can stream for free online.

How to watch Donald Trump's inaugural address in Australia

The time difference means Trump's address will take place in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21. A free streams is available via SBS On Demand.

