How to watch 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' documentary online from anywhere, streaming info
He may be behind bars awaiting trial but that won't stop people talking about Sean "Diddy" Combs. Big doc incoming
Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently incarcerated and facing criminal charges relating to allegations of sex trafficking and assault and almost 30 civil lawsuits – he maintains his innocence across the board. New documentary "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" revisits his childhood, talks to the people he knew on the way up to the top of the music business and claims to be "unflinching".
Here's how to watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" premieres on Tuesday, January 14 on Peacock.
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
The documentary is described by Director John X. Lane as “an exploration, not an exoneration or condemnation” – see below to find out what Diddy's lawyers make of it – but, as the title suggests, it certainly finds space to articulate the dark side of his character and the accusations contained in many of the civil lawsuits he faces are given weight here.
The doc digs back into his childhood in Mount Vernon, New York. One claim is that his mother threw wild parties that he was exposed to at a young age and, as a childhood friend recollects: “This is what we were exposed to... and it desensitized us in ways we didn’t even realize. It was just another Saturday night.”
There is never-seen-before footage of the hip hop star partying (surrendered by his inner circle who opt for anonymity) plus a haunting look at the life and death of Kim Porter, Diddy’s longtime partner and mother of three of his children, in 2018.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial to face charges of sex trafficking is scheduled for May 5.
Read on to find out how to watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" online and from anywhere.
How to watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" online in the U.S.
"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" drops exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on Tuesday, January 14.
Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan ($79.99/year)
Americans away from home will need one of the best VPNs to log in to use Peacock as it will be geo-blocked when abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
In addition to "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy", Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "Love Island All Stars season 2", "The Traitors U.S." season 3, "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
Watch the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" from anywhere
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" should be available no matter where you are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite VPN right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" just as you would back home.
How to watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" streams by country
Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" online in Canada?
There is no release date for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Canada but if and when it drops, it will most likely be on Crave. We'll update you if a date is confirmed, or a different streaming home is found.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan, up to $22 per month for Premium.
Americans on vacation in Canada could try NordVPN to log in back home to watch on their usual domestic streamer.
Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Australia?
There is no release date as yet for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Australia.
However, if you're an American working or on vacation Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.
Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in the U.K.?
It's a similar story in the U.K. for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" and there is no U.K. release date as yet. Usually, Peacock content is available through either a Sky or NOW subscription so when it drops it will most likely be there.
In the meantime, Americans traveling in the U.K. wanting to watch the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" could look into NordVPN to allow you to watch it on Peacock, as if you were back at home.
"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" Release date
The controversial 90-minute documentary film "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" will drop on Peacock on Tuesday, January 14.
Who are the contributors to "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy"?
- Al B. Sure! (singer and producer)
- Ariel Mitchell (lawyer representing several cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs)
- Tim Patterson (childhood friend)
- Sara Rivers/ Sara Stokes ("Making The Band2" winner)
- Lisa Bloom (lawyer for Dawn Richard who has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs)
- Several unidentified accusers
- Members of Combs' entourage
What have Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team said about the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy"?
"These [recent] documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned. Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual."
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online
- How to watch Peacock TV from anywhere
- The best VPN service right now
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.