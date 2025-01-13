How to watch 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' documentary online from anywhere, streaming info

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently incarcerated and facing criminal charges relating to allegations of sex trafficking and assault and almost 30 civil lawsuits – he maintains his innocence across the board. New documentary "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" revisits his childhood, talks to the people he knew on the way up to the top of the music business and claims to be "unflinching".

"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" Streaming details, date "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" premieres on Tuesday, January 14 on Peacock.

• U.S. — Peacock

The documentary is described by Director John X. Lane as “an exploration, not an exoneration or condemnation” – see below to find out what Diddy's lawyers make of it – but, as the title suggests, it certainly finds space to articulate the dark side of his character and the accusations contained in many of the civil lawsuits he faces are given weight here.

The doc digs back into his childhood in Mount Vernon, New York. One claim is that his mother threw wild parties that he was exposed to at a young age and, as a childhood friend recollects: “This is what we were exposed to... and it desensitized us in ways we didn’t even realize. It was just another Saturday night.”

There is never-seen-before footage of the hip hop star partying (surrendered by his inner circle who opt for anonymity) plus a haunting look at the life and death of Kim Porter, Diddy’s longtime partner and mother of three of his children, in 2018.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial to face charges of sex trafficking is scheduled for May 5.

How to watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" online in the U.S.

"Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" drops exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on Tuesday, January 14.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan ($79.99/year)

Watch the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" should be available no matter where you are.

Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" online in Canada?

There is no release date for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Canada but if and when it drops, it will most likely be on Crave. We'll update you if a date is confirmed, or a different streaming home is found.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for its Basic plan, up to $22 per month for Premium.

Americans on vacation in Canada could try NordVPN to log in back home to watch on their usual domestic streamer.

Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Australia?

There is no release date as yet for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in Australia.

However, if you're an American working or on vacation Down Under, you can watch Peacock via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Can I watch "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" in the U.K.?

It's a similar story in the U.K. for "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" and there is no U.K. release date as yet. Usually, Peacock content is available through either a Sky or NOW subscription so when it drops it will most likely be there.

In the meantime, Americans traveling in the U.K. wanting to watch the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" could look into NordVPN to allow you to watch it on Peacock, as if you were back at home.

The controversial 90-minute documentary film "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy" will drop on Peacock on Tuesday, January 14.

Who are the contributors to "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy"?

Al B. Sure! (singer and producer)

Ariel Mitchell (lawyer representing several cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Tim Patterson (childhood friend)

Sara Rivers/ Sara Stokes ("Making The Band2" winner)

Lisa Bloom (lawyer for Dawn Richard who has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Several unidentified accusers

Members of Combs' entourage

What have Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team said about the "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy"? "These [recent] documentaries include unchecked claims and provide platforms for baseless conspiracy theories without accountability or evidence. In the case of the Peacock documentary in particular, the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned. Many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth, while their wild, unfounded theories are cut and sensationalized to appear factual."

