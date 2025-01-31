How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online from anywhere

So, DI Neville Parker has gone (along with Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell) but the island has wasted no time recruiting another British detective in DI Mervin Wilson (played by Don Gilet). Although "recruiting" is perhaps not quite right. We encountered DI Wilson in the 2024 Christmas special when he was on Saint Marie to meet his mother for the first time, but things did not go exactly to plan...

'Death in Paradise' season 14 release Dates, time, TV channel, streaming "Death in Paradise" season 14 premieres on Friday, January 31 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT).

Several Santas were shot and his mother passed away and the London detective inspector seemed keen to get back to Britain, but another compelling murder mystery seems to have convinced him to stay.

You might think 'This is "Death in Paradise", what else could possibly happen'? But, it soon turns out, he may have another reason for wanting to stay on Saint Marie. Whether that is another compelling murder mystery is too early to say.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 for FREE in the U.K.

"Death in Paradise" season 14 premieres on Friday, January 31 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT. (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). It will also be available on BBC iPlayer, streaming live and on-demand afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Death in Paradise" season 14 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online in the United States

"Death in Paradise" season 14 will be available to watch in the U.S. on Britbox from Wednesday, February 19.

In the U.S. a BritBox subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99 for a year.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show earlier and for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and navigating to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., "Death in Paradise" season 14 drops on Friday, January 31 on BBC One at 9 p.m. GMT, with new episodes weekly. It's also streaming now on BBC iPlayer, which is FREE (you'll need a valid TV license, naturally).

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online in Canada

As with the U.S., "Death in Paradise" season 14 will be available to watch in Canada on Britbox from Wednesday, February 19.

Canadian BritBox subscriptions cost $10.99 monthly or $109.99 annually.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online in Australia

"Death in Paradise" season 14 will be available to watch in Australia on Britbox from Tuesday, February 11.

Down Under, a BritBox subscription costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

However, if you are a Brit on vacation Down Under or there for work you can catch the show for free on your usual domestic streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Death in Paradise' season 14 online or on TV in New Zealand?

Yes. "Death in Paradise" season 14 will be almost certainly be available to watch in New Zealand on SkyGo although there is no release date as yet.

However, if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation and can't wait you can catch the show on your usual service without waiting by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Death in Paradise' season 14 - Cast

DI Mervin Wilson – Don Gilet

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson – Don Warrington

Catherine Bordey – Elizabeth Bourgine

DS Naomi Thomas – Shantol Jackson

Officer Dwayne Myers – Danny John-Jules

Officer Darlene Curtis – Ginny Holder

Sergeant JP Hooper - Tobi Bakare

GUEST STARS FOR REST OF SEASON 14 include...

Michelle Greenidge

Joy Richardson

Stephen Odubola

Anthony J Abraham

Simon Lennon

Bhavna Limbachia

Adam James

David Avery

Sofia Oxenham

'Death in Paradise' season 14 - Episode guide

Season 14 Episode 01: The team look forward to welcoming a new recruit into their midst, whilst Mervin can’t wait to get off the island. But before he catches his flight, he becomes embroiled in the murder of a young man who’s found in a ravine. The case becomes more compelling when they find the victim has left a mysterious message.

S14 E02: Mervin and the team have quite the mystery on their hands when a game show contestant is stabbed during filming of the series’s grand finale. In a baffling turn of events, the victim is murdered in midair whilst hurtling down a zip line. As various members of the TV crew come under suspicion, Mervin surprises his colleagues by signing a contract to prolong his stay on Saint Marie. But he and Selwyn butt heads when it becomes clear Mervin has an ulterior motive for extending his visit. And it turns out that Selwyn has secrets of his own...

S14 E03: TBA

S14 E04: TBA

S14 E05: TBA

S14 E06: TBA

S14 E07: TBA

S14 E08: TBA

'Death in Paradise' season 14 - FAQ

What did Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) say after leaving the show at the end of season 13? "My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end! New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next! I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It's been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life. The team that makes Death in Paradise - the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast and my magnificent co-stars – they know what they're doing, and the future is in good hands. I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s been the ride of a lifetime."

