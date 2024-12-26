How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 online and on TV

As much a part of British Christmas as mince pies and ugly sweaters, “Call the Midwife” delivers a double helping of Christmas specials this year. Here's how to watch the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 date, time, channel The "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 premieres on Thursday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — PBS

• Aus — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The second 2024 Christmas edition of the show sees Poplar preparing for its annual carol concert. But with a spate of break-ins attributed to an escaped prisoner, it’s more a case of festive fear than cheer. Meanwhile, the Turner children continue to get swept up in the Blue Peter Christmas Appeal while Violet hosts a mince pie competition. What's more, romance may be on the cards for Nancy before the Christmas bells ring.

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt teased what to expect from both festive offerings this year, saying: “Call the Midwife has become one of UK television’s most popular festive traditions, and this year we wanted to go even better with Call the Midwife’s biggest Christmas ever! Heidi and the team have lined up an absolute treat, with two irresistible episodes packed full of everything fans will love about this very special series at Christmas time.”

If you thought that these two episodes were the only present “Call the Midwife” had for us this Christmas, you’d be wrong, because not only is a new season on the way early next year, but the BBC have already confirmed another season to follow in 2026.

Ready to spend Boxing Day with the cosiest of festive TV? Read on to find out how to watch the first "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special online and from anywhere.

Watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The second of the two "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas specials will go out on on BBC One on Boxing Day, December 26 in the U.K. at 7:30 p.m. GMT. It'll also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time as its TV airing and will be available on catch-up afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special should be available to Brits no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special.

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 in the U.S.

Both parts of the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Holiday specials will air on PBS in the States.

Unlike in the U.K., the show is not going to be split into two parts in the U.S., instead going out as one 120-minute episode.

The broadcast is set for 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, December 25. It will be available to stream for free on the official U.S. "Call the Midwife" site and the PBS App.

If you are spending the Holidays abroad, you can still watch the specials by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.S. from the list and heading to PBS to watch as normal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 in Canada?

BritBox is the home of "Call the Midwife" in Canada. There's no confirmation on when the 2024 Christmas specials might arrive just yet however.

In Canada, BritBox costs CA$10.99 per month for a monthly subscription, or CA$109.99 per year paid up front.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2 in Australia

Both 2024 festive episodes of "Call the Midwife" will arrive on BritBox Down Under on Thursday, January 9.

A subscription to BritBox costs AU$9.99 per month, or AU$99.99 for the year if you pay up front.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz and can't wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer as usual.

All you need to know about 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2

'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special trailer

The second 2024 holiday helping of "Call the Midwife" premieres on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26 at 7:30 p.m. GMT in the U.K. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It'll be available to stream on PBS in the U.S. on the same day.

Who is in the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special cast?

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

What can viewers expect from 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 2? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Shelagh helps a family battle against appalling poverty, Rosalind comes face to face with an escaped convict, whilst romance is on the cards for Nancy."

Will there be another season of 'Call the Midwife'? "Call the Midwife" will return with season 14 in the early part of 2025 with the first episode slated for January 5. The show has also been commissioned for a further season, likely including another Christmas special (or two!) which is set to air in 2026.

