How to watch 'Blackshore' online – stream hit Irish crime drama from anywhere



When allegations of undue force result in city detective Fia Lucey (Lisa Dawn) being sent back to her rural hometown, she’s forced to confront the long buried horrors of her past when a missing persons case arises. Here’s how to watch “Blackshore” from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Blackshore' streaming details "Blackshore" aired in February. All six episodes are now available to stream.

• FREE STREAM — RTÉ Player (IRE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Coming from the creators of hit Irish thriller “Smother”, “Blackshore” follows DI Lucey as she finds herself having to refamiliarise herself with a community she never intended to return to and coming face to face with the trauma of her past. The sole survivor of a murder-sucide at the hands of her father that cost the lives of her entire family, Fia fled the small town of Blackwater at her first opportunity.

Twenty years on, she finds it changed, thanks to a prosperous local whiskey distillery, but no less immersed in secrets, lies and gossip. As they were back then, all eyes are firmly on the DI when a new crime rocks the community. And, as is the way with the brooding detective with a dark past, the latest series of incidents may have unexpected links with the events of two decades ago.

Ready for another gripping crime drama? Read on to find out how to watch "Blackshore” online and from anywhere around the world.

Watch "Blackshore" for free in Ireland

"Blackshore" aired on RTÉ back in February in Ireland. All six episodes can now be streamed for free on RTÉ Player. Abroad? You can still catch up if you're an Irish viewer abroad because you can unblock RTÉ Player with a VPN.

Watch 'Blackshore' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Blackshore" should be available to Irish viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to RTÉ Player and watch "Blackshore".

Watch around the world

Can I watch 'Blackshore' in the U.S., U.K. or Australia?

The rest of the world is missing out. Currently there are no plans to make "Blackshore" available around the globe, but check back for information on international broadcasts as we get it.

It's worth noting that in the U.K., while the free RTÉ Player is available, content differs when compared to the Irish version, so Irish viewers who've crossed the water will need to use a VPN such as NordVPN, which will allow them to binge "Blackshore" at their leisure by choosing Ireland from the list and heading to RTÉ Player.

All you need to know about 'Blackshore'

Below we have all the extra information you'll need on "Blackshore".

'Blackshore' trailer

"Blackshore" aired weekly in Ireland from Sunday, Feb 4 until Sunday, March 10. It can now be streamed in full on RTÉ Player. International release dates are TBC.

'Blackshore' episode guide

Episode 1 | Aired Sunday, February 4

When her career is threatened due to a series of undue force allegations, DI Fia Lucey is sent back to her hometown of Blackwater to investigate a missing person case.

Episode 2 | Aired Sunday, February 11

Fia suspects Detective Furlong of having a part to play in Roisin Hurley’s death.

Episode 3 | Aired Sunday, February 18

With the murder victim’s daughter missing, Fia is in a race against time.

Episode 4 | Aired Sunday, February 25

The past and present begin to merge for DI Fia Lucey.

Episode 5 | Aired Sunday, March 3

The Blackwater Whiskey Festival has arrived. Fia takes the law into her own hands in order to get to the truth.

Episode 6 | Aired Sunday, March 10

With Bill McGuire now firmly in her sights, Fia is still struggling to find the evidence she needs in order to bring the case to a close.

Who is in the 'Blackshore' cast? Lisa Dawn as DI Fia Lucey Rory Keenan as Cian Furlong Amy De Bhrun as Niamh Furlong Aidan McArdle as Charlie Reid Stanley Townsend as Bill McGuire

What can new viewers expect from 'Blackshore'? The official synopsis from RTÉ reads: "This six-parter follows Lucey, a laser-focused, ambitious detective who is haunted by her tragic personal history. Twenty years earlier, in her native Blackwater, her entire family was wiped out in a murder-suicide at the hands of her father. It was a tragedy that led Fia to escape from her home town on the very day she completed school. She couldn’t get away quickly enough and relocated to Dublin, with her past firmly filed away. But after a series of "undue force" allegations, Fia is removed from her position in the Irish capital and dispatched to a rural destination that’s uncomfortably close to the place she thought she'd left behind. While there, she is charged with investigating a missing person case: a woman named Roisin from Blackwater has disappeared in mysterious circumstances."

