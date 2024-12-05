How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' — stream online from anywhere, TV channel, free trial

Needless to say, "An Evening With Dua Lipa" isn't any old evening, it's an evening with the multi-award-winning, chart-topping global superstar as she reimagines her greatest hits and performs tracks from her latest album "Radical Optimism" whilst accompanied by the 53-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Ben Foster, a 14-strong choir and her 7-piece band. Oh, and Elton John turns up for a surprise guest appearance.

"An Evening With Dua Lipa" premieres on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally, and free on ITV in the U.K. — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'An Evening With Dua Lipa' Release date and time "An Evening With Dua Lipa" premieres in the U.K. on ITV1/ITVX on Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m. GMT and in the U.S. on CBS on Sunday, December 15 at 8.30 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus. • U.S. — CBS/Paramount Plus (free trial)

• Canada — Paramount Plus (free trial) • U.K. — ITV/ITVX (free) • Australia — Paramount Plus (free trial)

And if that isn't enough then you are probably not a huge Dua Lipa fan but, that said, you have read this far so you might like to know that the live show scored 4 and 5 star reviews across The Times, Daily Telegraph, Attitude, Rolling Stone and The Independent.

The newly black-haired singer, resplendent in an elegant red John Paul Gaultier dress, was, they declared, “Britain’s reigning pop star” and “a true entertainer.” The addition of strings here, stripped back vocals there and the grandeur of the venue, the Royal Albert Hall, all added to the occasion.

The special is punctuated by moments when Dua Lipa reveals to the audience – and watching millions – the moments that have shaped her life and career. Among other highlights, she gives a debut live performance of "Dance The Night" taken from the Barbie soundtrack and performs a duet of "Cold Heart" with Elton John.

Here's our full guide to how to watch "An Evening With Dua Lipa" online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'An Evening with Dua Lipa' for free? Yes, viewers in the U.K. can watch "An Evening with Dua Lipa" for free on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX, the channel's online offering which doesn't require a subscription. What's more "An Evening with Dua Lipa" will air a week earlier in the U.K. than in the U.S. Normally in the U.K. but traveling abroad? A VPN like NordVPN can help you access your usual services. For full details on when and where to watch "An Evening with Dua Lipa" for free in the U.K., head to the 'Watch in the U.K.' section below.

How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "An Evening With Dua Lipa" premieres on CBS on Sunday, December 15 at 8.30 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT and will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial). It will be shown live for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, and available on demand the following day for Essential Plan users.

Plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year), or $12.99 ($119.99 annually) for the plan with Showtime.

Watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' in Canada

In Canada, "An Evening With Dua Lipa" airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, December 15 at 8.30 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT.

How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' in the U.K.

As a treat for Brits, "An Evening With Dua Lipa" premieres on ITV1 on Sunday, December 8 at 8 p.m. GMT – a week earlier than anywhere else – and then streams on ITVX which is a free service in the U.K. Hats off to the the British-Albanian singer for rewarding her fans at home.

How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' in Australia

As elsewhere (excluding the U.K.), "An Evening With Dua Lipa" premieres in Australia on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Sunday, December 15.

How to watch 'An Evening With Dua Lipa' in New Zealand

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "An Evening With Dua Lipa" in New Zealand at the moment.

'An Evening With Dua Lipa' set list

"End of an Era"

"Houdini"

"Levitating"

"Maria"

"French Exit"

"Sunshine" (Cleo Sol cover)

"Training Season"

"These Walls"

"Whatcha Doing"

"Love Again"

"Pretty Please"

"Illusion"

"Falling Forever"

"Anything For Love'

"Happy For You"

"Cold Heart (with Elton John)"

"Be the One"

"Dance the Night"

"Don’t Start Now"

When and where was "An Evening With Dua Lipa" filmed? The show was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2024