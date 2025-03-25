How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere

They're off to the wilds of Western Tasmania for "Alone Australia" season 3 and, as one of the contestants puts it, "There's a reason nobody lives here." Cue nine Aussies and a Kiwi battling for survival until only one remains

Here's how to watch "Alone Australia" season 3 for FREE online – from anywhere with a VPN.

'Alone Australia' season 3 date, time, TV channel ► Date and time: "Alone Australia" season 3 premieres on SBS On Demand at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (8:30 a.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesdays from March 26, 2025.

• FREE — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

And the reason for that is the $250,000 prize money but is that the really the reason this season's cohorts have signed up? Probably not. It is one of the toughest challenges on TV and not just in terms of physical fitness.

Every season delivers somebody who excels when you might expect them to drop out and with contestants ranging in age from 30 to 63 they are all bringing something different to the show.

Will Shay, the trapper, have a massive advantage or does that belong to expedition leader Karla or Muzza the bushman? Will Yonke, farmer & permaculturalist, see the bigger picture? Will teacher Ben get tired of the sound of his own voice?

You'll find a full list of this year's cast and the gear list at the bottom of this article. And before that your full list of options to watch "Alone Australia" season 3 online, for free and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 for FREE

"Alone Australia" season 3 is airing Down Under on the free-to-air SBS. The season premiere is on Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT, with episodes going out in that slot on subsequent Wednesdays.

To watch "Alone Australia" online — either live or on catch-up — episodes will be available to stream for FREE on SBS on Demand.

SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you just need to register with your name and email address). You can stream live and catch-up shows via your web browser, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and select Smart TVs.

The free-to-stream SBS On Demand also hosts the U.S. version of "Alone", seasons 1 through 9, in addition to editions from the U.K., Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Traveling outside Australia? Don't worry — our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN and it unblocks Aussie streamers such as SBS on Demand, 9Now and 10play. Once downloaded, simply follow our easy instructions to stream "Alone Australia" season 3 online from anywhere...

Watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 from anywhere

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can watch "Alone Australia" season 3 for FREE on SBS On Demand.

But what if you're usually based Down Under but are visiting the U.S., Canada or anywhere else right now? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view SBS On Demand, you'd select Australia from the list of servers.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS On Demand and watch "Alone Australia" season 3 live or on catch-up.

How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online in the U.S.

The History Channel is the home of "Alone Australia" in the U.S. The entire first two seasons can be streamed on its website — all you need are your cable credentials, and away you go.

No premiere date has yet been announced for season 3 at the time of writing so Americans may be in for a bit of a wait...

However, if you're an Aussie in the States right now who wants to watch your domestic SBS On Demand stream of "Alone Australia", then we suggest you go down the VPN route as explained above. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 online in Canada

The first two seasons of "Alone Australia" are available on Paramount Plus north of the border. And, although not yet in its listings, we'd expect the third season to land there, too. Episodes traditionally become available on the same day that they go out in Australia.

Paramount Plus plans start from just $9.99/month, and new customers also get the benefit of its 7-day free trial.

Don't forget, Aussies traveling in the Great White North can still catch the show on their usual domestic streaming platform via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Alone Australia' season 3 in the U.K.?

Sorry Brits — no streaming platforms have picked up "Alone Australia" in the U.K. A domestic version of the show aired in 2023, but wasn't critically well received.

However, if you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic streams of "Alone Australia" season 3, then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions. We recommend NordVPN.

'Alone Australia' season 3 trailer

'Alone Australia' season 3 cast

Meet the cast of "Alone Australia" season 3:

Ben (38 years old)/ Home State: South Australia/ Profession: English Teacher

(38 years old)/ Home State: South Australia/ Profession: English Teacher Ceilidh (34)/ Home State: Queensland/ Profession: Disability Services Officer

(34)/ Home State: Queensland/ Profession: Disability Services Officer Corinne (38)/ Home State: Tasmania/ Profession: Food Safety Consultant

(38)/ Home State: Tasmania/ Profession: Food Safety Consultant Eva (31)/ Home State: NSW/ Profession: Rewilding Facilitator

(31)/ Home State: NSW/ Profession: Rewilding Facilitator Karla (35)/ Home State: Queensland /Profession: Expedition Leader

(35)/ Home State: Queensland /Profession: Expedition Leader Matt (31)/ Home State: Western Australia /Profession: Indigenous Youth Worker

(31)/ Home State: Western Australia /Profession: Indigenous Youth Worker Muzza (63)/ Home State: Victoria/ Profession: Bushman

(63)/ Home State: Victoria/ Profession: Bushman Shay (30)/ Home State: New Zealand!/ Profession: Professional Trapper

(30)/ Home State: New Zealand!/ Profession: Professional Trapper Tom (30)/ Home State: NSW/ Profession: Ecologist

(30)/ Home State: NSW/ Profession: Ecologist Yonke (52)/ Home State: Victoria/ Profession: Farmer & Permaculturalist

'Alone Australia' s3 - FAQ

What gear can a contestant take on "Alone Australia" season 3? Hall contestants have a strict and limited selection of clothing and a basic first aid/safety kit and then have to choose 10 items from the following list: Adze Axe with Mask Bank line Bar of Soap Biodegradable Tube of Toothpaste Bivi Bag Block of salt Carabiner Climbing Rope Comb Cooking Pot Face Washer Ferro Rod Set Fishing Line & Hooks Food ration Foraging Bag Frying Pan Hammock Hatchet/ Small Axe Hunting Knife LED Flashlight Machete Multi Tool Paracord Pocket Knife Roll Dental Floss Roll of wire Roll Tape Saw Scotch Eyed Auger Sharpening Stone Sleeping Bag Sleeping Bag Liner Small Bowl Small Sewing Kit Small Shovel Small Towel Spoon Tarp Water Bottle