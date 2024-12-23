How to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online from anywhere

The "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 is always a festive must-watch and usually does much of the heavy lifting if you want to feel by-the-fire festive but, more than ever it seems, the war is knocking at the door in this year's instalment. Rationing needs to be negotiated in order to provide the traditional meal but, more dramatically, Mrs Hall hears that her son's ship, HMS Repulse, has been sunk...

Below we explain how to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024: TV channel, free stream The 2024 "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" premieres on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Monday, December 23. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on My5.

• FREE STREAM — Channel 5/My5 (U.K.)

Watch anywhere

Of course, the world still turns and baby Jimmy approaches his first birthday as Mrs Hall waits for news. A young boy turns up at the house with an abandoned fox cub and it seems to provide some small measure of comfort for the distraught mother.

Elsewhere, all the usual Yorkshire cliches are firmly in place and the Royal Army Veterinary Corps task Tristan with a mission to source the best pigeons for a new breeding programme. Would we have it any other way?

Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 for free in the U.K.

"All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" will premiere on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. on Monday, December 23. It will also be available on catch-up on My5.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 5 and watch the "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online just like you would at home.

Where to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 around the world

Can I watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 has no release date in the U.S. yet but season 5 of the show drops on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on MASTERPIECE on PBS (also available to Canadians with PBS Passport access).

The one-off special will be available in Australia on Tuesday, December 24 on BritBox.

However, if you're from a country where "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 is available you can still watch your domestic stream even when away for the holidays by using a VPN.

'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 - Cast

Siegfried Farnon – Samuel West

Mrs Audrey Hall – Anna Madeley

James Herriot – Nicholas Ralph

Helen Herriot – Rachel Shenton

Callum Woodhouse – Tristan Farnon

Mrs Pumphrey – Patricia Hodge

Richard Alderson – Tony Pitts

Jenny Alderson – Imogen Clawson

(Baby) Jimmy Alderson - Otta and Sullivan Pearson

Enoch Sykes - Duncan Preston

Mr Bosworth – Jeremy Swift

Doris – Caroline Menton

Wing Commander Whitely – Simon Paisley Day

Hibbert – Luke Hammond

'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 - Trailer

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special | Trailer | Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

What to know about "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special"

Where was "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 filmed? The Yorkshire villages of Grassington and Arncliffe were transformed into the fictional market town of Darrowby while Skipton was returned to the 1940s. Heston Grange (Yockenthwaite) and Pumphrey Manor (Broughton Hall near Skipton) were also used.

What else can I watch for free on Channel 5? Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.

