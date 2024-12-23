How to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online from anywhere
The shadow of war falls over Christmas at Skeldale House but the festivities must go ahead at all costs
The "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 is always a festive must-watch and usually does much of the heavy lifting if you want to feel by-the-fire festive but, more than ever it seems, the war is knocking at the door in this year's instalment. Rationing needs to be negotiated in order to provide the traditional meal but, more dramatically, Mrs Hall hears that her son's ship, HMS Repulse, has been sunk...
Below we explain how to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!
The 2024 "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" premieres on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Monday, December 23. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on My5.
• FREE STREAM — Channel 5/My5 (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Of course, the world still turns and baby Jimmy approaches his first birthday as Mrs Hall waits for news. A young boy turns up at the house with an abandoned fox cub and it seems to provide some small measure of comfort for the distraught mother.
Elsewhere, all the usual Yorkshire cliches are firmly in place and the Royal Army Veterinary Corps task Tristan with a mission to source the best pigeons for a new breeding programme. Would we have it any other way?
Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 for free in the U.K.
"All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" will premiere on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. on Monday, December 23. It will also be available on catch-up on My5.
Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.
How to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 5 and watch. the "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" online just like you would at home.
Where to watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 around the world
Can I watch 'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?
The "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 has no release date in the U.S. yet but season 5 of the show drops on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on MASTERPIECE on PBS (also available to Canadians with PBS Passport access).
The one-off special will be available in Australia on Tuesday, December 24 on BritBox.
However, if you're from a country where "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 is available you can still watch your domestic stream even when away for the holidays by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 - Cast
Siegfried Farnon – Samuel West
Mrs Audrey Hall – Anna Madeley
James Herriot – Nicholas Ralph
Helen Herriot – Rachel Shenton
Callum Woodhouse – Tristan Farnon
Mrs Pumphrey – Patricia Hodge
Richard Alderson – Tony Pitts
Jenny Alderson – Imogen Clawson
(Baby) Jimmy Alderson - Otta and Sullivan Pearson
Enoch Sykes - Duncan Preston
Mr Bosworth – Jeremy Swift
Doris – Caroline Menton
Wing Commander Whitely – Simon Paisley Day
Hibbert – Luke Hammond
'All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special' 2024 - Trailer
What to know about "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special"
Where was "All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special" 2024 filmed?
The Yorkshire villages of Grassington and Arncliffe were transformed into the fictional market town of Darrowby while Skipton was returned to the 1940s. Heston Grange (Yockenthwaite) and Pumphrey Manor (Broughton Hall near Skipton) were also used.
What else can I watch for free on Channel 5?
Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch David Mitchell in Ludwig
- Hulu top 15 — here are the 5 movies and shows worth watching
- How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 online from anywhere
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.