How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 online from anywhere — stream P.D. James detective show from anywhere
Commander Dalgliesh returns after 18 months with a new season and is still investigate wrongdoing in 1970s Britain
The P.D. James "Dalgliesh" adaptations continue with season 3 and see the urbane detective take on a case at a seminary, an Essex manor house and a nuclear facility on the Kent coast, respectively. Cozy crime at its most polished.
Below we explain how to watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
The first two episodes of season 3 drop on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Thurs, Dec. 5 and Fri, Dec. 6.
• FREE STREAM —Channel 5 (U.K.)
As TV works through the Adam Dalgliesh novels (see below for full list and those that have been adapted) they have not followed the order in which P.D. James wrote them, meaning certain considerations have to had to be faced in terms of timelines - consequently, this season takes place in 1979, on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher's landmark election victory.
Similarly, over the course of season three, Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) interacts with three different sidekicks.
DS Tarrant (Alistair Brammer) joins him in "Death in Holy Orders" to provide a challenge (episodes 1-2), DI Clive Roscoe (Sam Swainsbury) is in place for "Cover Her Face" (3-4) and DCI Kate Miskin (Carlyss Peer) reappears for the finale to help him move on from the grief he has been experiencing since the death of his wife and baby.
Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 for free in the U.K.
"Dalgliesh" season 3 drops on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K., starting on Thursday, December 5 and then Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. GMT with the first case - and two more two-part stories following the same schedule over the next two weeks.
Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.
How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dalgliesh" season 3 on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.
You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
Where to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 around the world
Can I watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?
"Dalgliesh" season 3 premieres in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand before appearing on Channel 5 in the U.K.
The first two-part story,"Death on Holy Orders", premieres exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, December 2 with the second two-parter, “Cover Her Face,” on Monday, December 9. Season finale, “Devices and Desires,” drops on Monday, December 16.
However, if you're traveling in a country where "Dalgliesh" season 3 is not available, you can still watch your domestic stream by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
'Dalgliesh' season 3 - Episode guide
Season 3 Episode 1 - Death in Holy Orders (Part 1): Dalgliesh investigates the death of an archdeacon. December 5
S03 E02 - Death in Holy Orders (Part 2): As news of the latest death spreads, the response among residents is both bitter and heartbroken. As Dalgliesh makes a surprising connection, there emerges a new, compelling motive. December 6
S03 E03 - Cover Her Face (Part 1): Dalgliesh investigates when a maid working for an influential family is found dead uncovering dark secrets before an explosive allegation... and a second attack. December 12
S03 E04 - Cover Her Face (Part 2): Dalgliesh finds evidence of a crucial conversation that Sally had before she died. And through a series of testing interrogations, he unearths the killer. December 13
S03 E05 - Devices and Desires (Part 1): Dalgliesh is investigating a terrorist threat directed at a nuclear power station on the Kent coast but... December 19
S03 E06 - Devices and Desires (Part 2): ... soon finds himself involved in a complicated hunt for a serial killer. December 20
'Dalgliesh' season 3 - Cast
Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh
Alistair Brammer as DS Daniel Tarrant
Sam Swainsbury as DI Clive Roscoe
Carlyss Peer as DCI Kate Miskin
Richard Lintern as Father Sebastian
Anton Lesser as Father John Betteron
Phoebe Nicholls as John’s sister Agatha
Lloyd Owen as lay tutor George Gregory
Claire Goose as art historian Emma Lavenham
Andrew Havill as archdeacon Matthew Crampton
Parth Thakerar as medic Krishna Mehta
Allegra Marland as Lady Catherine
Ellora Torchia as Devi
Holly Cattle as Sally Jupp
Andrew Tiernan as her uncle, Malcolm Proctor
Adam James as power station boss Alex Mayer
Liz White as his colleague Hilary Roberts
Nancy Carroll as his sister Alice
Robert Wilfort as Giles Fleet
What to know about 'Dalgliesh' season 3
How many Adam Dalgliesh novels did P.D. James write?
Fourteen. They are, in order:
1 Cover Her Face (1962) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 3-4
2 A Mind to Murder (1963)
3 Unnatural Causes (1967)
4 Shroud for a Nightingale (1971) - TV Season One/ Episodes 1-2
5 The Black Tower (1975) - TV Season One/ Episodes 3-4
6 Death of an Expert Witness (1977) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 1-2
7 A Taste for Death (1986) - TV Season One/ Episodes 5-6
8 Devices and Desires (1989) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 5-6
9 Original Sin (1994)
10 A Certain Justice (1997) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 3-4
11 Death in Holy Orders (2001) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 1-2
12 The Murder Room (2003) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 5-6
13 The Lighthouse (2005)
14 The Private Patient (2008)
What else can I watch for free on Channel 5?
Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
