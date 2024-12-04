How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 online from anywhere — stream P.D. James detective show from anywhere

The P.D. James "Dalgliesh" adaptations continue with season 3 and see the urbane detective take on a case at a seminary, an Essex manor house and a nuclear facility on the Kent coast, respectively. Cozy crime at its most polished.

Below we explain how to watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Dalgliesh' season 3: TV channel, free stream, start time The first two episodes of season 3 drop on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Thurs, Dec. 5 and Fri, Dec. 6.

• FREE STREAM —Channel 5 (U.K.)

As TV works through the Adam Dalgliesh novels (see below for full list and those that have been adapted) they have not followed the order in which P.D. James wrote them, meaning certain considerations have to had to be faced in terms of timelines - consequently, this season takes place in 1979, on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher's landmark election victory.

Similarly, over the course of season three, Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) interacts with three different sidekicks.

DS Tarrant (Alistair Brammer) joins him in "Death in Holy Orders" to provide a challenge (episodes 1-2), DI Clive Roscoe (Sam Swainsbury) is in place for "Cover Her Face" (3-4) and DCI Kate Miskin (Carlyss Peer) reappears for the finale to help him move on from the grief he has been experiencing since the death of his wife and baby.

Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 for free in the U.K.

"Dalgliesh" season 3 drops on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K., starting on Thursday, December 5 and then Friday, December 6 at 9 p.m. GMT with the first case - and two more two-part stories following the same schedule over the next two weeks.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — you can watch "Dalgliesh" season 3 from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

How to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dalgliesh" season 3 on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.

Where to watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 around the world

Can I watch 'Dalgliesh' season 3 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

"Dalgliesh" season 3 premieres in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand before appearing on Channel 5 in the U.K.

The first two-part story,"Death on Holy Orders", premieres exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, December 2 with the second two-parter, “Cover Her Face,” on Monday, December 9. Season finale, “Devices and Desires,” drops on Monday, December 16.

However, if you're traveling in a country where "Dalgliesh" season 3 is not available, you can still watch your domestic stream by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'Dalgliesh' season 3 - Episode guide

Season 3 Episode 1 - Death in Holy Orders (Part 1): Dalgliesh investigates the death of an archdeacon. December 5

S03 E02 - Death in Holy Orders (Part 2): As news of the latest death spreads, the response among residents is both bitter and heartbroken. As Dalgliesh makes a surprising connection, there emerges a new, compelling motive. December 6

S03 E03 - Cover Her Face (Part 1): Dalgliesh investigates when a maid working for an influential family is found dead uncovering dark secrets before an explosive allegation... and a second attack. December 12

S03 E04 - Cover Her Face (Part 2): Dalgliesh finds evidence of a crucial conversation that Sally had before she died. And through a series of testing interrogations, he unearths the killer. December 13

S03 E05 - Devices and Desires (Part 1): Dalgliesh is investigating a terrorist threat directed at a nuclear power station on the Kent coast but... December 19

S03 E06 - Devices and Desires (Part 2): ... soon finds himself involved in a complicated hunt for a serial killer. December 20

'Dalgliesh' season 3 - Cast

Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh

Alistair Brammer as DS Daniel Tarrant

Sam Swainsbury as DI Clive Roscoe

Carlyss Peer as DCI Kate Miskin

Richard Lintern as Father Sebastian

Anton Lesser as Father John Betteron

Phoebe Nicholls as John’s sister Agatha

Lloyd Owen as lay tutor George Gregory

Claire Goose as art historian Emma Lavenham

Andrew Havill as archdeacon Matthew Crampton

Parth Thakerar as medic Krishna Mehta

Allegra Marland as Lady Catherine

Ellora Torchia as Devi

Holly Cattle as Sally Jupp

Andrew Tiernan as her uncle, Malcolm Proctor

Adam James as power station boss Alex Mayer

Liz White as his colleague Hilary Roberts

Nancy Carroll as his sister Alice

Robert Wilfort as Giles Fleet

What to know about 'Dalgliesh' season 3

How many Adam Dalgliesh novels did P.D. James write? Fourteen. They are, in order: 1 Cover Her Face (1962) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 3-4

2 A Mind to Murder (1963)

3 Unnatural Causes (1967)

4 Shroud for a Nightingale (1971) - TV Season One/ Episodes 1-2

5 The Black Tower (1975) - TV Season One/ Episodes 3-4

6 Death of an Expert Witness (1977) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 1-2

7 A Taste for Death (1986) - TV Season One/ Episodes 5-6

8 Devices and Desires (1989) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 5-6

9 Original Sin (1994)

10 A Certain Justice (1997) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 3-4

11 Death in Holy Orders (2001) - TV Season Three/ Episodes 1-2

12 The Murder Room (2003) - TV Season Two/ Episodes 5-6

13 The Lighthouse (2005)

14 The Private Patient (2008)

What else can I watch for free on Channel 5? Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.

