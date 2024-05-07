How to watch 'Abba: Against the Odds' online from anywhere

The BBC has teamed up with 13 other broadcasters including several Scandinavian networks to produce a fascinating 90 minute film about Swedish pop sensations Abba that launches around the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision win with "Waterloo" in 1974. Prepare to be surprised.

Here's how to watch "Abba: Against the Odds" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Abba: Against the Odds' dates, time, channel "Abba: Against the Odds" is already streaming on BBC iPlayer with the network premiere on Wednesday, May 8. on BBC One at 10:40p.m. BST (5:40p.m. ET/ 14:40p.m. PT).

For many who remember Abba enjoying almost continuous chart success around the world during the late 1970s and early 80s (they sold 385 million records), the title of this film by Rogan Productions may come as something of a surprise. "Abba: Against The Odds". What odds you might ask?

Due to the broadcasting partnership behind this venture, the producers have been able to tell the story about how a band tainted in Britain and America with Eurovision success also struggled for credibility and recognition at home. It finally came with the release of the single "Mamma Mia" but it was far from plain sailing.

And then there were the tensions within the band, two married couples that had their relationships put under intense strain due to the pressures of touring to try and break America and keep up with the momentum dictated by a succession of hit singles and albums.

At home in Sweden there were also protests led by a progressive music movement that viewed Abba's Eurovision success as an indication of government failure to keep up with contemporary cultural trends. And yet, somehow, despite the divorces and discord, they still went on to become the biggest selling musical artists in the world.

"Abba: Against the Odds" will premiere on BBC1 and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer (valid TV licence required).

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Abba: Against the Odds" on Wednesday, May 8 on BBC1 at 10.40p.m. BST (5.40p.m. ET/ 14.40p.m. PT) It will then stream on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

German fans can catch the new Abba documentary (2024) on T-Mobile's Flat streaming platform.

'Abba: Against the Odds' FAQ

What were Abba's top 10 biggest hits in the UK?

1 DANCING QUEEN (1976) - TOP POSN 1 2 SUPER TROUPER (1980) - 1 3 KNOWING ME KNOWING YOU (1977) - 1 4 TAKE A CHANCE ON ME (1978) - 1 5 FERNANDO (1976) - 1 6 THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL (1980) - 1 7 MAMMA MIA (1975) - 1 8 THE NAME OF THE GAME (1977) - 1 9 CHIQUITITA (1979) - 2 10 GIMME GIMME GIMME (A MAN AFTER MIDNIGHT) (1979) - 3



What did Abba do after they stopped performing live as a group? Benny and Bjorn composed the musical "Chess" with Sir Tim Rice before writing musicals on their own, including worldwide smash "Mamma Mia". They manage ABBA's back catalogue and assisted with the opening of the ABBA Museum in Stockholm. . Benny still records and performs with Benny Andersson's Orkester. Both Benny and Björn have done some writing and production work for other artists and were instrumental in the opening of the famous ABBA Museum in Stockholm. Frida released three solo albums, the first one was produced by Phil Collins and included the hit single "I Know There's Something Going On". She moved to Zermatt, Switzerland in the 1990s to fight for environmental causes. She is German royalty by marriage - officially Her Serene Highness Anni-Frid Synni, Princess Reuss of Plauen. Agnetha released five English language albums between 1983 and 2013 (with her last, "A", re-released as "A+" in October last year). As a group, Abba released their ninth album "Voyage" in 2021 - their first with entirely fresh material in 40 years. They did not tour to support its release but In 2022 launched "ABBA Voyage", a virtual concert featuring the band members as avatars that takes place in a custom-built arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park seven days a week.

Who directed 'Abba: Against the Odds'? "Abba: Against The Odds" was directed by James Rogan and produced by multi-award winning documentary makers Rogan Productions ("Freddie Mercury The Final Act").