This thrilling 'Jurassic World' show just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has plenty of new TV shows that are competing for a spot in the streamer's top 10. This includes a comedy about navigating personal matters in the workplace and a drama focusing on a man’s downfall when his real estate empire crumbles. However, the new season of “Bridgerton” remains the winner as it sits at the summit of the top 10. But that doesn’t mean there’s no competition for a high-ranking spot.

“Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” is the latest adventure series creeping up the top 10 list. It currently sits in the No. 3 spot ahead of “Baby Reindeer” and “The Roast of Tom Brady”. This new animated “Jurassic World” spinoff is gaining a lot of attention from subscribers, and it's proving to be a hit with critics as well.

Are you a fan of the "Jurassic Park" franchise and want something new to watch? We’ll take you through the general plot while revealing what critics are saying.

What is ‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ about?

Set six years after the events of “Camp Cretaceous”, this new original series focuses on the members of The Nublar Six (now five after Jenna Ortega’s departure from the show ). These characters include Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yazmina "Yaz" Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez).

“Chaos Theory” explores the world now that dinosaurs inhabit most of the United States. The main group struggles with navigating real life after escaping Isla Nublar, but they must put their trauma aside when a global conspiracy arises. It’s up to them to prevent the potential extinction of dinosaurs and mankind.

If you’ve watched “Camp Cretaceous” you’ll know that the group had another member named Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega). However, in the trailer for “Chaos Theory,” it was revealed she had died in a dinosaur attack. This means the series will also focus on how the group deals with this devastating loss.

The best thing to happen to the franchise since ‘Jurassic Park’

It might not be a universal opinion, but both animated “Jurassic World” shows have really elevated the franchise. And this is obvious by the perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , with audiences giving “Chaos Theory” a similarly high rating of 95%.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although, as of writing (May 28), there are only five reviews listed on the review aggregate site, so this perfect score may fluctuate as more critics give their verdict.

Randy Myers from San Jose Mercury News said: “Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley achieved something the later “Jurassic” films lacked: giving us characters that are just as compelling as the action sequences.” Screen Rant’s Felipe Rangel also agreed with how interesting the characters are: “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the perfect continuation of the Camp Cretaceous franchise, telling a more mature story with compelling characters.”

Daniel Hart from Ready Steady Cut was especially shocked at how dark and mature this animated series is: “I’m flabbergasted that I’m still talking about these characters, and I feel compelled by a series set up for children.”

In terms of audience opinions, one comment highlights how this series “expands the world of Jurassic Park in a mature and dark way” while even “beating some of the movie entries.”

Sink your teeth into this thrilling adventure

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” is a great series to watch if you want something fun but somewhat dark at the same time. Even though it’s technically made for children, it still contains mature themes that will engage older viewers. Therefore, it's worth watching for fans of the franchise, regardless of age.

There’s a long wait until the next Jurassic movie comes out in July 2025. This upcoming project is said to introduce another main cast of characters, but no details on the plot or timeline have been revealed. Watching both “Camp Cretaceous” and “Chaos Theory” in the meantime could satisfy your need for adventure in a world dominated by dinosaurs.

Need more to watch? Check out the new movies and shows to watch this week or stream “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” on Netflix right now.



