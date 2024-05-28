This immersive documentary grabs the No.1 spot on Prime Video — and viewers are very impressed

The top 10 list on Prime Video is always fluctuating, with new movies and TV shows added to the platform regularly. However, when a movie makes it to No.1 within just a few days, you know it has to be good. A recent documentary, released just under a week ago, has claimed the win by overtaking Anne Hathaway's romance "The Idea of You".

Centered around the famous flight demonstration squadron, “The Blue Angels” takes you on an incredible journey through the sky. Amazon MGM Studios and IMAX created this documentary to show audiences what it’s like behind the scenes as a Blue Angel. It has earned high praise from critics and audiences around the world, who were enthralled by the captivating footage.

If you’ve seen this on the platform, you might be wondering whether it’s worth watching. Let’s delve more into the narrative and what critics are saying about this “visually stunning masterpiece.”

What is ‘The Blue Angels’ about?

“The Blue Angels” is a documentary produced by J.J. Abrams and Glen Powell, who actually flew with the real flight squad while filming the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”. It focuses on the veterans and newest class of Navy and Marine Corps flight squadrons as they take on intense training. Viewers get to experience firsthand footage of the cockpit, impressive maneuvers, and aerial shots of precision flying.

You also get to see the process of becoming a Blue Angel, including the eight-month season and challenging training regimen. It’s an important and informative movie that truly appreciates the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps. Their dedication and passion for flying proves their excellence in serving the country.

This documentary was originally released in theaters for IMAX to give viewers a more immersive experience. To really show the impressive nature of The Blue Angels, no staging of computer-generated effects were used. Everything you see is real, from the flying to the dangerous movements.

This documentary has earned soaring success

Critics and audiences are absolutely captivated by this documentary. “The Blue Angels” currently has 86% on Rotten Tomatoes , with an almost perfect audience score of 98%.

Cinemalogue’s Todd Jorgenson said: “Highlighted by some breathtaking airborne cinematography, this stirring documentary salutes the iconic U.S. Navy flight team by offering an insightful behind-the-scenes glimpse into its pilots and preparation.” Meanwhile, Ruth Maramis from FlixChatter Film Blog had even more praise by calling the movie: “A visually stunning documentary that places viewers in the cockpit with the pilots. While the aerial artistry is the selling point, the human story about what it takes to be the best of the best is equally compelling.”

The MovieMaven’s Nathalia Aryani also said: “Absolutely astounding feat, superhuman precision and sky-soaring choreography. Get the feeling of being inside the world-spinning cockpit, and learn more about the outstanding people and preparations that pull off the aerial miracles!”

Audiences gave positive comments like “very informative and educational documentary” as well as “the flight scenes were amazing.”

The reviews speak for themselves, so go ahead and add this documentary to your list. It’s definitely worth the watch if you enjoy learning about the Navy and Marine Corps or have a genuine interest in The Blue Angels. Even if you have no knowledge, it’s still an engaging and informative experience in the world of aerial artistry.

Also, the veterans on the team will take their final flights this year. This documentary is a way of honoring and appreciating their work since it also highlights the challenges they face. In an exclusive interview with Discussing Film , Glen Powell explained the importance of being a producer: “At the end of the day, it’s really about how to make audiences go on a ride. I think the really cool part about this documentary is you are really getting a sense that what these planes are doing is absolutely extraordinary. It’s incredible. It almost feels like it defies physics.”

Looking for more? Check out the top new movies to watch this week or stream “The Blue Angels” on Prime Video when you get the chance.