Netflix could stop users downloading shows and movies on Windows app — here’s what we know

Reports online have indicated that Netflix could be about to update its Windows desktop app with several new features — and one big drawback. Namely, to remove the ability to download shows and movies.

This information originally came from a post on X by Artem Russakovskii who reported a new alert on the Netflix Windows app. This alert mentions "a new Windows app experience" which includes access to live events and ad-supported plans. It also mentions that downloads will no longer be supported but it will be possible to watch TV Shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device.

(Image credit: @ArtemR on X)

However, there are conflicting reports about whether or not this change is occurring. Another user, Trevor62271128, replied with a similar-looking alert that doesn’t mention dropping support for downloading programs, although the support for live events and ad-supported plans is mentioned.

There's no clear indication of which image is the correct alert, or if both are correct. It is possible that Netflix has only notified people using the download feature, or that the original message was sent in error. At this point, we won’t know for sure until the update actually takes place and we can see if we can download shows on the Windows app.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Social media posts on new features and changes like this should always be taken with a grain of salt. It is usually best to wait and see for any official word, or reports from the actual update. However, if the feature is removed, then it could be a major downgrade for the service and turn people away who were already frustrated with Netflix’s changes.

For those who have stepped away from Windows in general, and want a more immersive viewing experience then there is some good news for owners of the Apple Vision Pro. While Netflix has stated in the past that it will not create an app for Apple's headset, another developer has created a more seamless viewing experience for users with Supercut.

If you're planning to abandon Netflix for another of the best streaming services then Prime Video has an electrifying new documentary in the No. 1 spot. Alternatively, if you're sticking around, here's our list of the top 10 Netflix movies and the three are worth watching now.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors